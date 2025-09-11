Technology News
Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect

Love Is Blind Season 9 drops on Netflix on October 1, 2025. Get details on the cast, trailer, plot, and streaming schedule.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 19:12 IST
Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Netflix

The new season premieres exclusively on Netflix starting October 1, 2025

  • Love Is Blind Season 9 premieres October 1, 2025, on Netflix
  • Features 32 singles from diverse professional and personal backgrounds
  • Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey with plenty of drama and surprises
Love Is Blind Season 9 is coming to Netflix with a whole new cast of singles that are in it to win it by hopefully finding their soulmates without laying eyes on them. Shot in Denver, this season brings 32 contestants between the ages of 28 and 39 with a diverse range of professions and personal histories. Hosted again by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series will challenge connections, engagements and relationships that have fundamentally formed by connecting through the walls of a pod to relate to each other the way every relationship begins.

When and Where to Watch

The upcoming season will premiere exclusively on Netflix, streaming from October 1, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

In the official trailer, there are sobfests, confessions and confrontations that clearly reflect the dramatic nature of blind dating. Season 9 stayed true to its unique concept, contestants get to know one another purely by faceless conversation in pods, forming connections, and sometimes getting engaged, without ever laying eyes on each other. The story then proceeds to take couples on a journey through real-life compatibility, determining if love based on no knowledge or knowledge is real.

Cast and Crew

This season features 32 singles, from nurses to event planners to social workers to luxury watch dealers to private equity professionals. Their varied professional lives and life stories guarantee a diversity of viewpoints to enrich the experiment. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host the show, holding their hands from the beginning through the inevitable flood of feelings.

Reception

The franchise has been an engine of high drama, off-kilter connections and social media inflammation. With an IMDb score only slightly higher than 6.1/10 for previous seasons, fans are split but also addicted to its twists.

 

