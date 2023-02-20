Technology News

Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion

James Cameron has dethroned his own 1997 disaster romance film Titanic for third place.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 February 2023 16:16 IST
Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is preceded by Avengers: Endgame in second place

Highlights
  • Titanic has made $2.242 billion (about Rs. 18,540 crore) in ticket sales
  • Avatar 2 pulled $1.58 billion (about Rs. 13,065 crore) from outside US
  • China continues to be the biggest market for Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third-biggest grossing movie of all time. A little over two months after its theatrical debut, James Cameron's much-delayed sequel has now overtaken his own 1997 disaster romance film Titanic. At the time of writing, Avatar 2 has generated $2.243 billion (about Rs. 18,550 crore) at the worldwide box office — compared to the $2.242 billion (about Rs. 18,540 crore) made by Titanic, which recently got a 4K HDR re-release. Out of that amount, roughly $1.58 billion (about Rs. 13,065 crore) was pulled in from markets outside the US and Canada, which significantly helped bolster its way into the top five. The film has earned $658.4 million (about Rs. 5,440 crore) from within the North American regions, as of Sunday.

As per Deadline, China retains the top spot as Avatar: The Way of Water's earning's contributor with an estimated $243.8 million (about Rs. 2,017 crore) in ticket sales. In Europe, the film has grossed $759 million (about Rs. 6,277 crore) to date, whereas the Asia-Pacific region has generated $646 million (about Rs. 5,343 crore) — 75 percent of it from 3D or premium format screenings. Lastly, Avatar 2 has raked in $181 million (about Rs. 1,497 crore), from the Latin America region. Titanic, re-released on February 10 on the occasion of its 25-year anniversary, merely managed to delay the inevitable, as Avatar: The Way of Water continued its steady climb to the top of the charts. With its theatrical run ending in the coming weeks, we could expect to see some back-and-forth between the two Cameron films for the third position.

Avatar: The Way of Water had a pretty clear runway since its release in December — only to be broken by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released last week, serving as the only major Hollywood competition. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has collected $357.3 million (about Rs. 2,956 crore). Cameron is now the only filmmaker to have directed three of the top-four highest grossing movies of all time — the original 2009 Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic. The second place is held by Avengers: Endgame with $2.79 billion (about Rs. 23,081 crore) in worldwide ticket sales.

Cameron's sci-fi sequel also secured four nominations at the 2023 Oscars, including one for the Best Picture category. Early Monday, the movie also earned a BAFTA Film Award for Best Special Visual Effects. The filmmaker previously alluded to minor plot details for Avatar 3, suggesting that it will introduce the “Ash People", representative of the fire culture. “I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides,” he said in an interview last month. “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theatres worldwide. In India, Avatar 2 is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Read Review

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: avatar, avatar 2, avatar the way of water, avatar 2 box office, avatar 2 box office collection worldwide, avatar 2 third biggest movie, titanic, disney, 20thecentury studios, james cameron, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
Featured video of the day
Review Of The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

Related Stories

Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber and Tata Motors Are Bringing 25,000 EV Cabs in India
  2. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  3. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  4. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  6. Poco F4 MIUI 14 Update Brings Jio 5G Support: All Details
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold Render Surfaces Online, Design Tipped
  8. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  9. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
  3. Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
  4. Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
  6. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. The Last of Us Episode 7 Trailer: Ellie Reminisces on Her Past With Riley
  8. BAKC’s Wolf Logo Accused of Being Illegally Trademarked, Yuga Labs to Change Stamp
  9. Tecno Phantom V Fold Leaked Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hinge
  10. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: The Full List, From All Quiet on the Western Front to The Banshees of Inisherin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.