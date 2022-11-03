Technology News
loading

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat

Avatar: The Way of Water releases December 16, in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 11:04 IST
Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat

Photo Credit: Disney/ 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film

Highlights
  • James Cameron returns to direct the sequel
  • Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas in India in six languages
  • It is reported to be 3 hours and 10 minutes long

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is out — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Disney and 20th Century Studios have dropped a second trailer for the second Avatar movie, inviting fans back to the magical world of Pandora, a month and a half ahead of its December 16 release date. Thirteen years since the first film dropped, James Cameron is back to direct the sequel, from a script he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa (Mulan) and Amanda Silver (Jurassic World). In India, Avatar: The Way of Water will be out in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

Set more than a decade after the original 2009 film, the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer opens with glimpses of underwater world-building, brimming with sea creatures, as Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) explore the depths of the ocean. They are two of returning protagonist Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) four total children, training themselves for the inevitable. “Dad, I know you think I'm crazy,” Kiri says, as we're treated to gorgeous visuals of the wilderness. “But I feel her. I hear her heartbeat. She's so close.”

Avatar: The Way of Water Hindi trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Tamil trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Telugu trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Malayalam trailer

It is never revealed whose heartbeat Kiri is referring to here, but it seems to be the crux of the story. One could assume it relates to Pandora's heartbeat, owing to the organic connection the inhabitants have with the planet. However, Kiri being played by Weaver (Alien), the same actress who played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie, might suggest some odd connection between the two. Kiri describes the sound as “mighty,” claiming that it belongs to a “her,” further strengthening this theory. Then again, Kiri is an adopted child, so could this be part of a larger ploy? This theme of connection is further explored in the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer, with Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Jake's second-oldest child explaining, “The Way of Water connects all things. Before your birth and after your death.”

The Avatar: The Way of Water trailer mainly focuses on how Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) raise their family after the first human invasion — though, the visitors seemed to have returned, with a massive wave of human-piloted Avatars and mecha-robots. “This is our home!” a helpless Neytiri yells, as the foreign forces start taking control of the exotic planet. The trailer seems to indicate that Jake's family eventually reaches out to the Metkayina clan for help in the war, but are ignored right away. “Outcast, that's all they see,” Lo'ak says, as he gets into a scuffle with one of the tribe members. But some members seem to believe them, as evidenced by native Tsireya (Bailey Bass) saying, “I see you”, a callback to the original movie.

Earlier this week, reports emerged stating that Avatar: The Way of Water had a runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is about 29 minutes longer than the 2009 film. Speaking to Empire in an interview earlier, director Cameron stated that he doesn't expect audiences to whine about it. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…' It's like, give me a f--king break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee.”

Avatar: The Way of Water brings new additions to the cast: Kate Winslet as Metkayina native Ronal, alongside Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Stephen Lang and Matt Gerald are also set to reprise their parts, even as their characters were killed off in the prequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water releases December 16 in theatres worldwide. In India, the film gets additional dubs in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Music Simon Franglen, James Horner
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
  • Production
    Lightstorm Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: avatar, avatar 2, avatar the way of water, avatar the way of water trailer, avatar 2 trailer, avatar the way of water cast, avatar 2 release date in india, avatar 2 cast, sam worthington, zoe saldana, sigourney weaver, 20th century studios, disney, james cameron, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Said to be Preparing to Eliminate Half of Twitter's Workforce to Drive Down Costs

Related Stories

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan to Fire Half of Twitter's Workforce to Cut Costs
  2. Huawei Pocket S With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  4. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  5. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. How NASA’s James Webb Telescope Lets Us See the Universe’s First Galaxies
  7. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  8. Indian Web3 Talent Swarming to Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  9. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Wins More Business From Apple as Q4 Revenue Forecast Falls Short of Estimates
  2. Instagram Adds Support for NFT Sales, Gifts on Reels; Expands Subscriptions to Eligible US Creators
  3. BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours
  4. Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat
  6. Elon Musk Said to be Preparing to Eliminate Half of Twitter's Workforce to Drive Down Costs
  7. Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says
  8. Elon Musk Faces Questions From Advertisers Over Twitter Free-for-All After Takeover
  9. China’s CBDC Bets on User Privacy and Fund Safety, Central Bank Governor Explains Design
  10. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.