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Band Melam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Stream it Online

Directed by Sathish Javvaji, Band Melam is a Telugu romance musical drama film that follows a love story worth fighting social status for.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 April 2026 12:00 IST
Band Melam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Stream it Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The film will premiere at Zee 5 on April 24th, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Band Melam is a Telugu musical romance drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Sathish Javvaji
  • Streaming begins on April 24th, 2026, on Zee 5
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Written and directed by Sathish Javvaji, Band Melam is a Telugu rural romance musical drama film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now ready to buzz your digital screens. This film revolves around two childhood friends whose love story must pass through conflicts, betrayal, and other personal challenges, as they both navigate their lives on different career paths. The film's sequences are light-hearted and explore the themes of romance, music, and emotional turmoil, which keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Band Melam

The film will premiere at Zee 5 on April 24, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Band Melam

This musical romance drama follows Giri (Played by Harsh Roshan), a school dropout who possesses a strong passion for music and starts a wedding band. On the other hand is Raji (Played by Srivdevi Apalla), a sincere girl, who follows her studies. While they are childhood friends, their lives take a turn when Raji moves out for her higher studies. The romance between the two soon begins to surface with differences and social gaps. Also, Raji faces a betrayal from another person in the city, which also becomes a sensation in the village. Now, Giri must win his love back while dealing with Raji's father's disapproval and social status. The film is high on entertainment, with music and romance going hand-in-hand.

Cast and Crew of Band Melam

The film has been written by Sathish Javvaji, accompanied by Siya Mupparaju, and features Harsh Roshan and Srivdevi Apalla in the lead roles. The other supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Vijay Bulganin, while Sathish Muthyala is the cinematographer.

Reception of Band Melam

The film was theatrically released on March 26th, 2026, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

 

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Further reading: Band Melam, IMDb, Zee 5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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