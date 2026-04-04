Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, and Biju Menon and Joju George handle the main characters in this film. Moreover, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Vaishnavi Raj, and Shaju Sreedhar are sharing the screen. The movie is set to debut on the OTT platform on March 27, 2026. The movie depicts the story of investigating a woman's disappearance, directed toward Antony Xavier, who is a corrupt police officer. However, Antony put his maximum effort to solve this case and bring out the truth before time runs out.

When and Where to Watch Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Valathu Vashathe Kallan started streaming on Manorama Max and Lionsgate Play via the Prime Video channel from March 27, 2026. Subscribed viewers can enjoy relaxing screen time now.

Trailer and Plot of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The trailer revolves around Samuel Joseph's investigation of a missing woman. This investigation led to Antony Xavier due to her connection to this corrupt police officer. It will be a great feast for the viewers who are into the investigation thriller.

Cast and Crew of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The film features Biju Menon as Antony Xavier, Joju George as Samuel Joseph, Lena, Vyshnavi Raj, Remya Sumesh, and a few other veteran actors. This is a Jeethu Joseph movie, as he is the director, and Dinu Thomas Ealan wrote the story.

Reception of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The movie Valathu Vashathe Kallan received a decent response from the audience, especially for its layered storytelling. As of now, the movie holds an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.