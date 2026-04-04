Technology News
English Edition

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller

Valathu Vashathe Kallan, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is a gripping Malayalam crime thriller now streaming on Manorama Max and Lionsgate Play via Prime Video Channels. With strong performances and a layered mystery, the film offers a slow-burning investigative experience for thriller lovers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2026 13:33 IST
Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Malayalam crime thriller streaming on Manorama Max, Lionsgate Play now

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Streaming from March 27, 2026, on Manorama Max and Lionsgate Play
  • Available via Amazon Prime Video Channels in India
  • Stars Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles
Advertisement

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, and Biju Menon and Joju George handle the main characters in this film. Moreover, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Vaishnavi Raj, and Shaju Sreedhar are sharing the screen. The movie is set to debut on the OTT platform on March 27, 2026. The movie depicts the story of investigating a woman's disappearance, directed toward Antony Xavier, who is a corrupt police officer. However, Antony put his maximum effort to solve this case and bring out the truth before time runs out.

When and Where to Watch Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Valathu Vashathe Kallan started streaming on Manorama Max and Lionsgate Play via the Prime Video channel from March 27, 2026. Subscribed viewers can enjoy relaxing screen time now.

Trailer and Plot of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The trailer revolves around Samuel Joseph's investigation of a missing woman. This investigation led to Antony Xavier due to her connection to this corrupt police officer. It will be a great feast for the viewers who are into the investigation thriller.

Cast and Crew of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The film features Biju Menon as Antony Xavier, Joju George as Samuel Joseph, Lena, Vyshnavi Raj, Remya Sumesh, and a few other veteran actors. This is a Jeethu Joseph movie, as he is the director, and Dinu Thomas Ealan wrote the story.

Reception of Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The movie Valathu Vashathe Kallan received a decent response from the audience, especially for its layered storytelling. As of now, the movie holds an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Malayalam crime thrille, Prime Video, Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Be Company's Biggest Design Overhaul Yet: Mark Gurman
Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »