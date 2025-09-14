Technology News
English Edition

Black Rabbit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Jason Bateman, Jude Law Crime Thriller

Jake’s life and his restaurant Black Rabbit is put at stake after his brother, Vince, returns with a connection with the underworld.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 September 2025 15:07 IST
Black Rabbit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Jason Bateman, Jude Law Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Black Rabbit is a web series exploring brotherhood, chaos, crime

Highlights
  • Black Rabbit is an American Crime Thriller Series
  • It stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins from Sept 18th, 2025, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Black Rabbit is an upcoming crime thriller series that will land on digital screens soon. This series revolves around Jake, the owner of a New York Family Restaurant named Black Rabbit, whose life will be troubled when his brother Vince returns to his life. Troubled with a chaotic past, Vince will bring extreme challenges that will threaten Jake to bring down everything that he has built. This web series is intense and has some outstanding action sequences. It will explore the themes of brotherhood, disturbed relationships, and destruction.

When and Where to Watch Black Rabbit

This series will premiere on Sept 18th, 2025, only on Netflix. It will have 8 episodes, available in multiple languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Rabbit

This series revolves around Jake (played by Jude Law), a family restaurant owner named Black Rabbit, whose life turns upside down when his estranged brother Vince (portrayed by Jason Bateman) returns to him, but with a troubled background.

With Vince's connection with the underworld and criminals, Jake will have to face troubles. His life will be at stake, but will the brotherhood survive? The sequences are challenging and get intense with every episode. The series is promising.

Cast and Crew of Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by Abbey Lee, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and more. The series has been created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans are the music composers of the series, while Peter Konczal and Igor Martinovic have done the cinematography.

Reception of Black Rabbit

This series is yet to hit the digital screens. However, according to IMDb, the rating of this series is 7.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT Release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Treasure Hunters OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Manisha Rani's Game Show Online

Related Stories

Black Rabbit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Jason Bateman, Jude Law Crime Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Madras Mystery OTT Release: Know All About This Nazriya Nazim Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Rabbit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Jason Bateman, Jude Law Crime Thriller
  2. Busy Weekend for ISS as Progress 93 Docks and Cygnus XL Prepares for Launch
  3. NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Jet Prepares for First Flight, to Fly Without the Sonic Boom
  4. The Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: Know All About This Animated Comedy Movie
  5. The Rip OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Thriller
  6. Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Animated Series Is Coming to This OTT Platform Very Soon
  7. Astronomers Predict 90 Percent Chance of Spotting an Exploding Black Hole in Next Decade
  8. DNA Cassette Tapes Could Transform the Future of Digital Storage
  9. Researchers Create Metal That Resists Cracking in Deep Space Cold
  10. The Madras Mystery OTT Release: This Nazriya Nazim Thriller Will Soon Arrive on This Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »