Black Rabbit is an upcoming crime thriller series that will land on digital screens soon. This series revolves around Jake, the owner of a New York Family Restaurant named Black Rabbit, whose life will be troubled when his brother Vince returns to his life. Troubled with a chaotic past, Vince will bring extreme challenges that will threaten Jake to bring down everything that he has built. This web series is intense and has some outstanding action sequences. It will explore the themes of brotherhood, disturbed relationships, and destruction.

When and Where to Watch Black Rabbit

This series will premiere on Sept 18th, 2025, only on Netflix. It will have 8 episodes, available in multiple languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Rabbit

This series revolves around Jake (played by Jude Law), a family restaurant owner named Black Rabbit, whose life turns upside down when his estranged brother Vince (portrayed by Jason Bateman) returns to him, but with a troubled background.

With Vince's connection with the underworld and criminals, Jake will have to face troubles. His life will be at stake, but will the brotherhood survive? The sequences are challenging and get intense with every episode. The series is promising.

Cast and Crew of Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by Abbey Lee, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young, and more. The series has been created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans are the music composers of the series, while Peter Konczal and Igor Martinovic have done the cinematography.

Reception of Black Rabbit

This series is yet to hit the digital screens. However, according to IMDb, the rating of this series is 7.7/10.