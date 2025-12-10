Technology News
Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Can This Love Be Translated is a new K-drama that will be streaming on Netflix on January 16th

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2025 16:25 IST
Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: IMDb

Can this love be translated? Coming together on January 16.”

Highlights
  • The new K-Drama Can This Love Be Translated is a twisted romantic tale be
  • The two have to attend a global event where they spend some time together
  • They are not able to share their emotions freely, but professionally, the
Can This Love Be Translated? A new K-drama is set to release on Netflix on January 16th. The drama follows an unexpected relationship between a multilingual translator and a world-famous celebrity. As they travel the world together to film for a TV show, as they happen to spend more time together, their relationship gets more complicated, even when they speak a common language. Here's everything you need to know about the plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Can This Love Be Translated?

The new K Drama, Can This Love Be Translated, will be released on January 16, 2026, on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

Can This Love Be Translated is a new upcoming K Drama starring Kim Seon-ho as a multilingual interpreter. Go Youn-jung is a world-famous actress, and it follows the course where they develop feelings for each other and find it difficult to express.

The plot follows Kim Seon-ho, a skilled translator, who is struggling to express his own feelings. While Go Youn-jung is a famous actress, famous for a zombie role, she is warm but guarded.
Ho-jin becomes her translator for a global travel program, hence forcing them to spend significant time together. Their different perspectives on love create friction and some funny scenes. However, their professional relationship evolves as they learn to understand each other's emotional languages.

Cast and Crew

Written by Hong Jeong-eun and Hong Mi-ran, it stars Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Jocelyn Chugg and many others.

Reception

Can This Love Be Translated is a new K-drama following the connection between a translator and a celebrity. As of now, the show has yet to be released, and there is no IMDB rating available.

 

