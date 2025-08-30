Technology News
English Edition

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?

Wednesday returns in season 2 after saving Nevermore and gaining growing popularity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 August 2025 19:10 IST
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Wednesday S2 Part 2 drops on Netflix this 3rd Sept—get ready for more spooky fun on your screens

Highlights
  • Wednesday returns with a growing reputation in Season 2
  • Psychic visions of Enid's death are seen by Wednesday
  • New challenges and mysterious supernatural chaos are observed in Season 2
Advertisement

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2, is ready to release on Netflix. The supernatural mystery comedy will return with the second part of the season two very soon. The time when the season drops for each country is different. However, in India, it will be released on Netflix at 12:30 pm IST. The Netflix Original show's story picks up right after the cliff-hanger from the part one. In this season, Wednesday grows out her reputation, but soon, she faces a new mystery when she gets some weird glimpses of her friend Enid's death. Here is everything about the cast, story and other details.

When and Where to Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to release in India on 3rd September at 12:30 pm.

Cast of Wednesday

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, while Addams stays as the producer. The old cast members who are still in this season are Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Catherina Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams, along with Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, and others. However, the new cast includes Steve Buscemi as Barry Dot, the new principal of Nevermore Academy, and Joanna Lumley as Gomez Addams. The guest starts with Jamie McShane.

The Storyline

Season 2 continues the story of Wednesday Addams from where the story ended in Season 1. After saving Nevermore, Wednesday gains popularity and returns with a growing reputation. She also faces a new mystery when she receives a psychic vision of her friend Enid's possible death. The new season explores Wednesday's return and possible ways she tries to save Enid's death, as seen in a vision. She even gets kidnapped in this new season and locked in by a serial killer, and a stalker is following her every move. The Supernatural world expands with new characters and deeper secrets.

Reception

Season 2 of Wednesday starts where Season 1 ends. This season, Wednesday has psychic visions of her friend Enid's possible death, and she must do something to stop this. Part 2 of the season is set to release in India at 12:30 pm. The show had an IMDB rating of 8.0/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, Thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Upcoming OTT Releases in September 2025: Inspector Zende, Maalik, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, and More
Microsoft Is Bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC Games to Game Pass Core and Standard Tiers

Related Stories

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15T: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iPhone 17 Series Pre-Order Date Leaked Ahead of Apple's Official Reveal
#Latest Stories
  1. New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law
  2. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online
  3. John Abraham-Starrer Tehran Is Now Streaming Online: All Details Here
  4. Lazarus Miniseries: When and Where to Watch the Horror Thriller Online
  5. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Helmet-Like Rock on Mars, Sparks Geology Debate
  6. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Action Thriller Online
  7. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and Where to Watch New Season of Addam's Family Online?
  8. NASA Sets Up Orion Mission Evaluation Room to Safeguard Artemis II Astronauts
  9. NASA’s Orion Control Room Prepares for Artemis II Lunar Mission
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »