Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2, is ready to release on Netflix. The supernatural mystery comedy will return with the second part of the season two very soon. The time when the season drops for each country is different. However, in India, it will be released on Netflix at 12:30 pm IST. The Netflix Original show's story picks up right after the cliff-hanger from the part one. In this season, Wednesday grows out her reputation, but soon, she faces a new mystery when she gets some weird glimpses of her friend Enid's death. Here is everything about the cast, story and other details.

When and Where to Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to release in India on 3rd September at 12:30 pm.

Cast of Wednesday

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, while Addams stays as the producer. The old cast members who are still in this season are Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Catherina Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams, along with Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, and others. However, the new cast includes Steve Buscemi as Barry Dot, the new principal of Nevermore Academy, and Joanna Lumley as Gomez Addams. The guest starts with Jamie McShane.

The Storyline

Season 2 continues the story of Wednesday Addams from where the story ended in Season 1. After saving Nevermore, Wednesday gains popularity and returns with a growing reputation. She also faces a new mystery when she receives a psychic vision of her friend Enid's possible death. The new season explores Wednesday's return and possible ways she tries to save Enid's death, as seen in a vision. She even gets kidnapped in this new season and locked in by a serial killer, and a stalker is following her every move. The Supernatural world expands with new characters and deeper secrets.

Reception

