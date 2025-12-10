Technology News
English Edition

Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Emily in Paris Season 5 drops on Netflix on December 18, bringing Emily’s new adventures in love, work, and Parisian life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2025 16:24 IST
Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Threads

New love, new drama Emily in Paris S5 will be available on this OTT platform.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Emily in Paris Season 5 begins streaming on Netflix on December 18, 2025
  • Starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
  • The season blends romance, work challenges, and Parisian glamour
Advertisement

Emily in Paris Season 5, Emily Cooper continues her journey to new adventures filled with more romance, chaos, and sparkling fashion from the City of Light. Well, after a long wait, the beloved rom-com is back and will offer all of that, including drama, fashion moments, emotional roller coasters, and new challenges in Emily's marketing journey. This season combines romance, comedy, and character development with that classic Parisian look we all love from the fans. Season 5 brings new surprises by way of a fresh storyline and returning cast, but it has maintained that classic feel.

When and Where to Watch Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris Season 5 is going to start streaming on December 18, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. In India, and elsewhere around the world, viewers will get time to watch the episodes at their own local release time, whether planning an all-night binge or an early-morning viewing session.

Trailer and Plot of Emily in Paris Season 5

The Season 5 trailer for the series sees Emily, who balances professional aspirations and personal chaos with wardrobing flair, grappling with new work demands, difficult friendships, and surprising situations as she hurdles between Parisian glamour and life in the fast lane.

Cast and Crew of Emily in Paris Season 5

The fan-favourite storyline is coming back with enough of the same cast members, including Lily Collins, who's returning as Emily Cooper, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park. The series, created by Darren Star, is moving forward with familiar faces and keeps much of its old tone, humour, and charm.

Reception of Emily in Paris Season 5

The Netflix show has a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, and fans are going into meltdown on social media over the news that a fifth season is finally imminent.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Webseries, Romance, Paris, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Activision Working on 'Next Era' of Call of Duty, Won't Do Back-to-Back Black Ops, Modern Warfare Releases

Related Stories

Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Diesel Ultrahuman Ring With Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  6. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  7. Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Verizon Certification With These Specifications
  8. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  10. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  4. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »