Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Emily in Paris Season 5, Emily Cooper continues her journey to new adventures filled with more romance, chaos, and sparkling fashion from the City of Light. Well, after a long wait, the beloved rom-com is back and will offer all of that, including drama, fashion moments, emotional roller coasters, and new challenges in Emily's marketing journey. This season combines romance, comedy, and character development with that classic Parisian look we all love from the fans. Season 5 brings new surprises by way of a fresh storyline and returning cast, but it has maintained that classic feel.

When and Where to Watch Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris Season 5 is going to start streaming on December 18, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. In India, and elsewhere around the world, viewers will get time to watch the episodes at their own local release time, whether planning an all-night binge or an early-morning viewing session.

Trailer and Plot of Emily in Paris Season 5

The Season 5 trailer for the series sees Emily, who balances professional aspirations and personal chaos with wardrobing flair, grappling with new work demands, difficult friendships, and surprising situations as she hurdles between Parisian glamour and life in the fast lane.

Cast and Crew of Emily in Paris Season 5

The fan-favourite storyline is coming back with enough of the same cast members, including Lily Collins, who's returning as Emily Cooper, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park. The series, created by Darren Star, is moving forward with familiar faces and keeps much of its old tone, humour, and charm.

Reception of Emily in Paris Season 5

The Netflix show has a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, and fans are going into meltdown on social media over the news that a fifth season is finally imminent.