Bromance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan Malayalam Film

Bromance, featuring Mathew Thomas in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2025 15:10 IST


Photo Credit: YouTube/Muzik247

now set to stream on SonyLIV starting May 1, 2025

Highlights
  • Bromance, starring Mathew Thomas, streams on SonyLIV from May 1, 2025
  • The movie covers the story of two brothers, Binto and Shinto
  • Shinto goes missing; Binto's search triggers unexpected events
Bromance is a Malayalam comedy movie, which will be soon available on popular OTT platform. The movie features Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on February 14 of this year and received positive response from the critics and the fans. It came with a light-hearted storyline; even the cast was highly appreciated for their acting skills. Now, it is all set for its OTT release.

Where to Watch Bromance Online?

After receiving much praise from critics and fans and making huge numbers at the box office, Bromance is now set to stream on SonyLIV starting May 1, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Bromance

The movie Bromance is written and directed by Arun D. Jose, and the movie's co-writers are Raveesh Nath and Thomas P. Sebastian. Ashiq Usman, under his home production, produced the fun-packed movie. Apart from the leads Mathew and Arjun, the film also features Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Shyam Mohan, Sangeeth Pratap, Binu Bappu, Reshmi Boban and Melvin G Babu. The Govind Vasantha musical is cinematographed by Akhil George and edited by Chaman Chako.

Plot of Bromance

The story of Bromance covers the life of two brothers named Binto Mathew and Shinto Shyam and their contrasting lives. Shinto is in the stock market department and is a very dedicated trader, while Binto is a social media enthusiast. Their life takes a tragic turn when Shinto goes missing. Binto keeps his social media aside and looks for his brother. He teams up with Shinto's friends Shabeer, played by Arjun; Aishwarya, played by Mahima; Hariharsudan, played by Sangeeth; and Courier Babu, played by Kalabhavan. It ultimately leads to a series of adventures, chaos, and fun.

Reception of Bromance

Bromance starring Mathew Thomas. After its remarkable hit at the box office, this movie is all set for its OTT release on SonyLIV on May 1, 2025. The story covers the life of the two lead actors, Mathew as Binto and Shyam as Shinto. Their life takes a tragic turn when the brother goes missing. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.7/10

 





