Carême: Apple TV+ Announces French Drama Series About Celebrity Chef-Turned-Spy

It follows the thrilling story of the world's first celebrity chef Antonin Carême, who was used as a spy for France.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 June 2023 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Carême stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin

  • Carême, a French drama series on Apple TV+ consists of eight episodes
  • Carême is created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino
  • It is inspired by by the book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Car

Streaming platform Apple TV+ is coming up with Carême, a French drama series featuring the thrilling story of the world's first celebrity chef Antonin Carême, who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin — known for Lost Illusions and Summer of 85 — in the title role of the chef.

“While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France,” the streamer said about Carême in a press release.

The upcoming show is inspired by the book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef,' penned by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly.

Carême is created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino, with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Bourboulon serving as lead director on the series. It is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay's Shine Fiction for Apple TV+.

César Award nominee Jeremie Renier as the political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and César Award winner Lyna Khoudri as Henriette, Carême's lover and most dangerous threat, also round out the cast of the series.

Carême joins other French programming content from Apple TV+, which includes Liaison, a contemporary starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green, and multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God, inspired by the bestselling manga from award-winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
