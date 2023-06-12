iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled later this year as the successor to the current-generation iPhone 14 lineup. The company's upcoming handsets are tipped to feature hardware upgrades such as a periscope camera for the top-of-the-line Pro model, as well as USB Type-C ports. According to a noted Wall Street analyst, Apple's purported iPhone 15 series of smartphones will push owners of millions of older iPhone models to upgrade their handsets, despite an expected increase in pricing for the upcoming phones.

Apple typically launches new iPhone models in the third quarter of the year, and the company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — later this year. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently told CNBC that around 250 million iPhone models have not been upgraded over the past four years and the arrival of the iPhone 15 lineup could prompt new purchases and boost Apple's sales.

Pricing for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will be higher than the company's existing models, according to Ives. The average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly 76,300), according to a report by Business Insider citing a research note issued by Ives. The analyst is not the first to predict that the iPhone 15 series pricing could be hiked by Apple. As usual, the company has not made any announcements related to the launch or pricing for the iPhone 15 series of smartphones.

Ives also says that Apple Services will see double-digit growth and is expected to touch the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,24,500 crore) mark. He also adds that the new Apple Vision Pro will help boost the company's Internet focussed services — such as Apple TV+, App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music.

This year, the company is expected to bring notable hardware upgrades to some of its upcoming models. The purported top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a reworked camera layout in order to make room for a new periscope lens. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to feature the 48-megapixel camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones later this year.

