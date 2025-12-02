Twinless, a new Indie drama starring Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney, is now available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. It is an intimate bro y explanation of two young men and an exploration of loss and identity—the two men who meet in a support group of people who have lost an identical twin. A simple friendship turns into something more complex. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Twinless?

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer is available on sites like IMDB, and it shows the two individuals named Roman and Dennis, who meet in a Roman support group, as they have lost their respective twins.

Their friendship takes off from there, and they form a tight-knit friendship as they bond over the shared losses in their life. However, they end up becoming inseparable, forming a deep friendship outside the group. As Roman meets Dennis's co-worker Marcie, he finds out the story is not what it seems. Both men harbor secrets that could destroy their relationship and everything they have built so far.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by James Sweeney, starring Dylan O'Brien, Lauren Graham, and Arkira Chantaratananod and many others.

Reception

Twinless is a story of two brothers who meet in a support group as they have lost their identical twins, who end up forming a bond outside of the group. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4/10.