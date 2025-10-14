Apple announced the global streaming debut of ‘F1 The Movie' on Monday. The tech giant said that the feature film, which stars Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon, will be available on its video streaming platform starting December 12. Buried deep in the announcement press release, the Cupertino company also revealed that it is rebranding Apple TV+ to “simply” Apple TV. While Apple did not mention the reason behind the move, it does lead to some confusion as the name new refers to its streaming platform as well as its TV hardware.

Apple Now Has Two Products With the Same Name

In a press release announcing the global streaming debut of the Apple Original Film F1 the Movie, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Brad Pitt, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed that it is rebranding its subscription-based video streaming service. “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” Apple said in the last paragraph of the press release.

This means Apple now has two products with the moniker, which might lead to confusion among some people. Users will now be able to watch movies and TV series on the Apple TV device in the Apple TV app.

Viewers can access Apple TV on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over a billion devices, like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, and smart TVs from other brands. It is also available on gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ S.

In the US, the subscription-based streaming costs $12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month, while in India it is priced at Rs. 99 per month. However, users who activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, or Mac computer get free access to it for three months.

On top of this, X (formerly Twitter) user Apple Hub has confirmed that, along with the rebranding of its streaming service, Apple is also changing the logo of the Apple TV app. The change was spotted in an iOS 26.1 beta version, showing the Apple TV app icon with colours, instead of a grey hue.