iPhone 14 price in India has dropped during the ongoing Amazon Apple Sale Days. The iPhone 14 was launched in September 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. It has been a few months since the launch and customers can get a better value for their money during the Amazon Apple Sale Days. The iPhone 14 is listed on the e-commerce website at a starting price of Rs. 67,999. The iPhone 14 Plus (Review) has also received a discount of Rs. 13,000 on Amazon.

Starting with the baseline iPhone 14, the 128GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs. 67,999 as opposed to its launch price of Rs. 79,900. At the time of writing this, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 continues to be available for Rs. 89,900, whereas the 512GB variant is available for Rs. 97,999 (launch price: Rs. 1,09,900).

The iPhone 14 Plus came with a starting price of Rs. 89,900 in India. During the Amazon Apple Sale Days, the handset's 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 76,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus 256GB and 512GB storage options have also received a discount. The 256GB variant can be bought for Rs. 86,999 (launch price: Rs. 99,900), whereas the 512GB variant is listed for Rs. 1,06,999 (launch price: Rs. 1,19,900).

Apart from the above discounts, there are a few offers on the iPhone 14 Pro (Review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,19,999. The phone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB). Its 256GB and 512GB variants are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,990 (launch price: Rs. 1,39,900) and Rs. 1,53,990 (launch price: Rs. 1,59,900), respectively.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs. 1,27,999 on Amazon for the base 128GB storage option. It was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 1,39,900 for the base variant. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage options on Amazon. The 256GB variant is listed for Rs. 1,43,900 (launch price: Rs. 1,49,900), whereas the 512GB variant does not see any discounts. The Amazon Apple Sale Days will end on June 17.

