iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to Rs. 67,999 During Amazon Apple Sale Days: All Details

iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Amazon Apple Sale Days is live till June 17

  • iPhone 14 was launched for Rs. 79,900 in India
  • During the Amazon sale, it can be bought for Rs. 67,999
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs. 1,27,999 on Amazon

iPhone 14 price in India has dropped during the ongoing Amazon Apple Sale Days. The iPhone 14 was launched in September 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. It has been a few months since the launch and customers can get a better value for their money during the Amazon Apple Sale Days. The iPhone 14 is listed on the e-commerce website at a starting price of Rs. 67,999. The iPhone 14 Plus (Review) has also received a discount of Rs. 13,000 on Amazon.

Starting with the baseline iPhone 14, the 128GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs. 67,999 as opposed to its launch price of Rs. 79,900. At the time of writing this, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 continues to be available for Rs. 89,900, whereas the 512GB variant is available for Rs. 97,999 (launch price: Rs. 1,09,900).

The iPhone 14 Plus came with a starting price of Rs. 89,900 in India. During the Amazon Apple Sale Days, the handset's 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 76,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus 256GB and 512GB storage options have also received a discount. The 256GB variant can be bought for Rs. 86,999 (launch price: Rs. 99,900), whereas the 512GB variant is listed for Rs. 1,06,999 (launch price: Rs. 1,19,900).

Apart from the above discounts, there are a few offers on the iPhone 14 Pro (Review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB variant is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,19,999. The phone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB). Its 256GB and 512GB variants are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,34,990 (launch price: Rs. 1,39,900) and Rs. 1,53,990 (launch price: Rs. 1,59,900), respectively.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a starting price of Rs. 1,27,999 on Amazon for the base 128GB storage option. It was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 1,39,900 for the base variant. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage options on Amazon. The 256GB variant is listed for Rs. 1,43,900 (launch price: Rs. 1,49,900), whereas the 512GB variant does not see any discounts. The Amazon Apple Sale Days will end on June 17.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, Apple, iPhone 14 Price in India, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India
UN Chief Backs Creation of International AI Watchdog Body Like Nuclear Agency

