Directed by Joshua Kensinski, F1 The Movie is a Brad Pitt-starrer American sports drama that now finally has a release date. It revolves around a retired F1 racer, who is set to embark on a journey where he has to train the young drivers to get their struggling team, win the title of World Championship. However, the path isn't easy - he has to overcome challenges from the past and confront his hidden threats to train the youth. The movie has made a sensation already with its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch F1 The Movie

F1 The Movie will begin streaming on December 12, exclusively on Apple TV. The viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of F1 The Movie

The plot of the film follows Sonny Hayes, a renowned F1 racer from the 1990s, who has retired after a deadly crash affected his career. After witnessing his racing in a lower-level competition, he is approached by Ruben Carventas to train his struggling team, APXGP.

Now, Hayes is assigned a young racer called Joshua Pearce, whom he has to train. While training the new generation of drivers, Hayes has to confront his past challenges and take this as a second chance.

Cast and Crew of F1 The Movie

Written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, accompanied by Ehren Kruger, this movie stars the talented Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and more. Hans Zimmer is the music composer.

Reception of F1 The Movie

F1 The Movie was theatrically released on July 27th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.7/10.