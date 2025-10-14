Technology News
English Edition

F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online

Joseph Kosinski's F1 The Movie explores themes of redemption and second chances.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 21:15 IST
F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online

Photo Credit: Apple

F1 The Movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • F1-The Movie is an American Sports Drama Movie
  • The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role
  • Streaming starts on Dec 12th, 2025, only on Apple TV
Advertisement

Directed by Joshua Kensinski, F1 The Movie is a Brad Pitt-starrer American sports drama that now finally has a release date. It revolves around a retired F1 racer, who is set to embark on a journey where he has to train the young drivers to get their struggling team, win the title of World Championship. However, the path isn't easy - he has to overcome challenges from the past and confront his hidden threats to train the youth. The movie has made a sensation already with its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch F1 The Movie

F1 The Movie will begin streaming on December 12, exclusively on Apple TV. The viewers will require an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of F1 The Movie

The plot of the film follows Sonny Hayes, a renowned F1 racer from the 1990s, who has retired after a deadly crash affected his career. After witnessing his racing in a lower-level competition, he is approached by Ruben Carventas to train his struggling team, APXGP.

Now, Hayes is assigned a young racer called Joshua Pearce, whom he has to train. While training the new generation of drivers, Hayes has to confront his past challenges and take this as a second chance.

Cast and Crew of F1 The Movie

Written and directed by Joseph Kosinski, accompanied by Ehren Kruger, this movie stars the talented Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and more. Hans Zimmer is the music composer.

Reception of F1 The Movie

F1 The Movie was theatrically released on July 27th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple TV, Apple TV plus, F1 The Movie, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: Ultimate Specifications and Features Comparison

Related Stories

F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Pro vs Vivo X200 Pro: How do they Compare Against Each Other
  5. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  6. You Can Now 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space on Your Nothing Phone
  7. OnePlus 15 Battery Size, Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple TV+ Rebranded to Apple TV as F1 the Movie Comes to Streaming Platform
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch
  2. #Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix
  3. F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online
  4. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Crypto Asset Trading Services
  5. Nothing Phone Users Can Now Quickly 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space
  6. Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report
  7. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  8. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  9. OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  10. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »