Modern Times is a Charlie Chaplin classic film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film explores the themes of the industrial age, unemployment, and laughter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2025 11:25 IST
Modern Times Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About This Charlie Chaplin Masterpiece

Witness Charlie Chaplin as the Tramp one last time, blending laughter, emotion, and struggle

Highlights
  • Modern Times is a comedy part-talkie film
  • It stars Charlie Chaplin as the Tramp for the last time
  • Streaming now, only on Lionsgate Play
Modern Times is an ultimate saga of the epic Charlie Chaplin, where, for the last time, he starred as Little Tramp. This is a comedy part-talkie film that revolves around the character Tramp, who struggles with the modernized industrial age, and navigates his way to find freedom and attain their dignity. The film was released in the year 1936, and since then, kept entertaining throughout the generations. Now, it is available to stream on the digital screens too.

When and Where to Watch Modern Times

The film is now streaming on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Modern Times

The film follows Tramp, a hard-working and tireless worker, who works on an assembly line to tighten the bolts. However, his life turns upside down when an experimental machine for feeding the workers suddenly malfunctions, leaving him trapped within.

Soon, he is mistakenly arrested and sent to prison. Only then, he meet the Gemine (Played by Paulette Goddard), and the duo escapes the prison. While they become inseparable, both Charlie and the Gemine begin their lives together, where one works in the cafe and the other as the night security guard. However, they are then confronted by the modern-day challenges and unemployment. The sequences are packed with laughter and intense emotions.

Cast and Crew of Modern Times

The film stars Charles Chaplin and Paulette Goddard in the key roles, accompanied by Henry Bergman, Tiny Sandford, Chester Conklin, Hank Mann, and more. Charles Chaplin, himself, has composed the music and is the editor and producer of Modern Times.

Reception of Modern Times

The film was theatrically released on February 25th, 1936, where it received an overwhelming response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.5/10.

