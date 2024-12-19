Technology News
Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online

Black Warrant, Netflix's prison drama inspired by true events, premieres on January 10, 2025, exploring Tihar Jail’s untold stories.

Updated: 19 December 2024
Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online

Photo Credit: YouTube

Netflix will release Black Warrant, a prison drama based on a book.

  • Netflix's Black Warrant premieres on January 10, 2025
  • Based on Tihar Jail’s true events, starring Zahan Kapoor
  • Vikramaditya Motwane returns to long-form storytelling
Netflix is set to release Black Warrant, a prison drama inspired by true events, on January 10, 2025. Based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series explores the untold stories from Asia's largest prison, Tihar Jail, through the eyes of a young and inexperienced jailer. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show marks his return to long-form storytelling following the acclaimed Sacred Games. The series delves into the moral conflicts and power dynamics that shape life inside Tihar.

When and Where to Watch Black Warrant

The much-anticipated Black Warrant will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 10, 2025. Positioned as Netflix India's first prison drama, it aims to bring a fresh perspective to the streaming platform's growing catalogue of Indian content.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Warrant

The trailer of Black Warrant offers a glimpse into the harsh realities of prison life, told through the experiences of rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta. Set in the 1980s, the drama blends fiction and real-life events to highlight the challenges of managing high-profile inmates and navigating a system riddled with complexities. Themes of morality, power struggles, and human resilience are central to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor takes on the lead role of Sunil Kumar Gupta, making his series debut. Supporting him are Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sidhant Gupta and Anurag Thakur, who play pivotal roles in this gripping tale. Vikramaditya Motwane co-directs alongside Satyanshu Singh, Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment and Andolan Production in collaboration with Confluence Media.

 

