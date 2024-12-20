Amazon Prime Video is revising the number of devices which can be connected to one account in India, the video streaming platform has announced. It previously allowed Prime users to connect up to 10 devices to a single account but is cutting down the limit exactly in half. The video streaming platform is also reducing the number of TVs which are allowed on one account. This change is said to take place starting early next year.

Amazon Prime Video Reduces Device Limit

Amazon has updated the terms and conditions of Prime Video (spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal) which now state that only 5 devices can be connected to a single account starting January 2025. Further, only two TVs will be allowed to stream content as part of the five-device entitlement. The video streaming platform says Prime users can manage their can manage their devices by navigating to the settings page.

They will be required to either remove existing devices or purchase another subscription to connect more devices.

Notably, Amazon previously allowed users to connect up to 10 devices to a single Prime account.

Amazon Prime Subscription Benefits, Price

Amazon Prime subscription in India is available at Rs. 1,499 for the yearly plan. Customers can also opt for one-month and three-month Prime plans which are priced at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively. It offers benefits such as same-day and one-day delivery options, free shipping with no minimum order requirement, cashbacks on purchases made with select cards, and early access to lightning deals.

Further, it also grants access to other Amazon-owned platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading.

Apart from the standard subscription, the e-commerce platform also offers a Prime Lite plan which costs Rs. 799 for 12 months. This plan comes with similar benefits as the standard subscription, including two-day delivery on select items at no additional cost and no minimum order value for free delivery eligibility However, it limits Prime Video content to mobile phones only at a maximum resolution of 720p.

