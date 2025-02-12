Technology News
English Edition

Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online

Dainee unravels a dark tale of superstition, survival, and justice, premiering soon on Hoichoi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2025 15:20 IST
Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online

Photo Credit: YouTube /Gossip Toonz

Dainee is scheduled to premiere on March 14

Highlights
  • Dainee stars Mimi Chakraborty in a gripping supernatural drama
  • The series revolves around superstition and a brutal witch-hunt
  • Dainee premieres on Hoichoi on March 14, directed by Nirjhar Mitra
Advertisement

Dainee, has been unveiled with its first look, promising an intense narrative of fear, superstition, and resilience. The show, directed by Nirjhar Mitra, delves into the chilling world of a witch-hunt, focusing on two estranged sisters caught in a struggle for survival and justice. As the anticipation for the series builds, Dainee stands out as a tale that not only explores deep-seated beliefs but also highlights the fight against societal oppression. With a gripping premise and a talented cast, the series is expected to captivate audiences upon its release.

When and Where to Watch Dainee

Dainee is scheduled to premiere on March 14, on Hoichoi. The show is part of the platform's latest lineup, offering a range of content to keep audiences engaged during the festive season. As anticipation builds, the series is expected to be one of the key highlights in the Bengali entertainment space.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dainee

The pre-teaser of Dainee gives a glimpse into its dark and intense storyline. Mimi Chakraborty is seen in a gripping sequence where she confronts an adversary in a brutal fight, stating, "Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere without you." The show explores a deeply rooted belief system and the impact of superstition on society, highlighting the fight against oppression. Set against the backdrop of a witch-hunt, the narrative follows two sisters, separated by circumstances, as they navigate a world filled with fear and injustice. The emotional and suspenseful drama aims to shed light on societal prejudices while delivering a compelling tale of courage and family bonds.

Cast and Crew of Dainee

The series stars Mimi Chakraborty in the lead role, marking her return in a dynamic character. Alongside her, television actress Shruti Das makes her web debut. Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, Dainee brings together a team dedicated to crafting a thrilling story.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dainee, Mimi Chakraborty, Hoichoi, Bengali Web Series, Superstition, Witch-hunt, Nirjhar Mitra, OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options
Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect
Dainee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mimi Chakraborty’s Upcoming Series Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, May Pack a 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  5. Motorola Unveils Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Might Soon Let You Add Your Instagram Profile Link
#Latest Stories
  1. 1,300-Year-Old Gold Hoard Found Near Dutch Village Hints at Pagan Rituals
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Could Soon Get a Feature to Let Users Add Instagram Profile Links
  3. US, UK Decline to Sign Onto Macron’s AI Summit Communique, Signatories Include India, China
  4. iPhone SE 4 May Launch Next Week, M4 MacBook Air and Other Devices to Follow Soon: Report
  5. Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series Launch Timeline, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  7. Athena Lunar Mission Set to Deploy 'Gracie' Hopper for Crater Exploration Near Moon's South Pole
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Players Won't Miss Out on Content if They Stick to One Protagonist
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, Said to Get 6.7-Inch Display, Dimensity 6300 SoC
  10. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »