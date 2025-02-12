Technology News
  Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect

Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect

The presentation will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET — February 13 at 3.30am IST in India. 

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 February 2025 12:37 IST
Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony's first State of Play of 2025 returns Wednesday

Highlights
  • State of Play will likely feature Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • The last State of Play showcase took place in September 2024
  • Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei was announced at the last State of Play
PlayStation State of Play is returning this week, bringing updates and announcements on upcoming titles. The games showcase will be streamed February 12, Sony confirmed Tuesday. The PlayStation parent did not share details about the games that will feature at State of Play, but a recent leak suggests the presentation will include a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, along with release date confirmation.  

Sony confirmed the year's first State of Play broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, but did not mention the number of games that will feature at the presentation. The show will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET — February 13 at 3.30am IST in India. 

“State of Play is back tomorrow, February 12! Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world,” the company said in a PlayStation Blog post Tuesday. 

What to Expect From State of Play

Last week, a new release date trailer for the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater leaked on the PlayStation Store listing for the game, suggesting it might feature at the State of Play showcase. While the trailer was quickly taken down, it confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater would arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on August 25, 2025. Seeing the trailer at the State of Play broadcast on Wednesday will not be a surprise. 

Other already announced first and third-party titles could get updates at the showcase, as well. It's unlikely that we'll see more of Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet this soon after it was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 in December, but we could see more of Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's upcoming follow-up to the phenomenally successful Ghost of Tsushima.  

Ghost of Yotei was announced at Sony's last State of Play broadcast in September 2024, with the trailer confirming a release in 2025. We could get more details about the game — perhaps even release date confirmation — at the upcoming showcase.  

wolverine wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed in 2021, but Insomniac Games has not confirmed a release date yet
Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

The State of Play event could finally bring an update on Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine, as well. The Sony-owned studio has remained tightlipped about the superhero title since it was revealed in 2021. 

We could get more updates on Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, wuxia-themed action-RPG Phantom Blade Zero, and perhaps some information on what God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is working on next. The studio has maintained radio silence since it released the free roguelite Valhalla update for God of War Ragnarok in December 2023.

The last PlayStation State of Play was held on September 24, 2024, where Sony revealed Ghost of Yotei and showed off over 20 games for the PS5 and PS VR2. 

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
