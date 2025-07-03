Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @heyitsyogesh
Infinix Hot 60i was unveiled in select global markets last week with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC. It now appears that the Transsion Holdings subsidiary is gearing up to unveil the Infinix Hot 60 5G+. Ahead of any official confirmation, alleged images of the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ have been leaked on the Web. The leaked images suggest a new side button and a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is likely to go official alongside the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+.
Tipster Yogesh Brar @heyitsyogesh, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged images of the unannounced Infinix Hot 60 5G+. The images show the handset in a blue colour option, and it seems to have a red-coloured button on the side. It could be a dedicated AI button to switch between sound profiles or access different customisable features. This button resembles the Plus Key on the OnePlus 13s.
Infinix Hot 60 5G+ appears to have a vertically arranged camera module on the back with at least three camera sensors alongside the LED flash. The rear camera design bears a strong resemblance to the current Infinix Hot 50 5G model. The upcoming smartphone seems to have a slim design as well.
The company is speculated to unveil the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ alongside the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. However, there is no official information on the lineup as of yet. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to feature a curved screen and could offer a 5.95mm thick build.
Infinix Hot 60i was unveiled in Bangladesh last week as the first handset in the Hot 60 series. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC. The phone has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W charging support.
