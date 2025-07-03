Technology News
Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leaked Images Show Off New Side Button, Triple Rear Cameras

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ leaked renders reveal a blue colour variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 13:24 IST
Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leaked Images Show Off New Side Button, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @heyitsyogesh

Infinix is speculated to unveil the Hot 60 5G+ alongside the Hot 60 Pro+

  • Infinix Hot 60 5G+ images have been leaked on the Web
  • The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ appears to have a slim design
  • Infinix recently launched th Hot 60i in Bangladesh
Infinix Hot 60i was unveiled in select global markets last week with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC. It now appears that the Transsion Holdings subsidiary is gearing up to unveil the Infinix Hot 60 5G+. Ahead of any official confirmation, alleged images of the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ have been leaked on the Web. The leaked images suggest a new side button and a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is likely to go official alongside the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Design Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar @heyitsyogesh, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged images of the unannounced Infinix Hot 60 5G+. The images show the handset in a blue colour option, and it seems to have a red-coloured button on the side. It could be a dedicated AI button to switch between sound profiles or access different customisable features. This button resembles the Plus Key on the OnePlus 13s.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ appears to have a vertically arranged camera module on the back with at least three camera sensors alongside the LED flash. The rear camera design bears a strong resemblance to the current Infinix Hot 50 5G model. The upcoming smartphone seems to have a slim design as well.

The company is speculated to unveil the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ alongside the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. However, there is no official information on the lineup as of yet. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is expected to feature a curved screen and could offer a 5.95mm thick build.

Infinix Hot 60i was unveiled in Bangladesh last week as the first handset in the Hot 60 series. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC. The phone has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Infinix Hot 60i

Infinix Hot 60i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Hot 60 5G Plus, Infinix Hot 60 5G Plus Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Hot 60 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC Alongside Reno 14 5G
Microsoft Cancels Perfect Dark, Shuts Down Developer The Initiative in Widespread Xbox Cuts
