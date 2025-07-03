Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad SE features an 11-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 15:39 IST
Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad SE gets up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • Oppo Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15.0.1
  • It has a quad-speaker system
Advertisement

Oppo Pad SE has been launched in India on Thursday alongside the Oppo Reno 14 series smartphones. The new Android tablet is available in two colour options with an 11-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Oppo Pad SE is backed by a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Oppo Pad SE Price in India, Availability

The Oppo Pad SE is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi only) RAM and storage variant. The LTE variants with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour options.

Oppo's new tablet will go on sale via the Oppo India website, Flipkart, and select retail stores starting July 12. As a launch offer, Oppo is providing a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers shopping from its online store. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,666 per month.

Oppo Pad SE Specifications

The dual SIM Oppo Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and features an 11-inch HD (1,200x1,920) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 85.3 percent screen to body ratio, and 207ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The new tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and support for autofocus. At the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Oppo Pad SE supports a face recognition feature and has a quad-speaker system. Connectivity options on the tablet include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer and e-compass. The tablet offers a personalised Kids Mode that allows users to manage screen time, app use, and browsing and you also get Google Gemini integration.

Oppo Pad SE has an O+ Connect feature that lets users share files with iPhone models and iPads. The tablet also offers several AI-based features, including AI Photo Remaster and AI Intelligent Document. It is claimed to have 36-month Fluency Protection.

The Oppo Pad SE packs a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 11 hours of online video playback time and up to 80 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It measures 254.9 x 166.46 x 7.4mm and weighs around 530 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Pad SE, Oppo Pad SE Price in India, Oppo, Oppo Pad SE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Is Bringing Gems to the Gemini Side Panel in Gmail, Docs, and Other Workspace Apps
Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions

Related Stories

Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Reno 14 5G: See Price
  3. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India On This Date
  4. Honor Watch 5 Ultra With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking Launched
  5. Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Display, These Features
  6. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Launched: All Details
  7. Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With 11-Inch Display and 9,340mAh Battery
  8. This Google Chrome Flaw Allows Attackers to Run Code on Your Computer
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions
  10. AI-Powered Gems are Coming to Gmail, Google Docs and Drive
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40
  2. Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann to Step Away From HBO's The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Games
  4. Google Chrome Update Patches Security Flaw That Granted Attackers Access When Users Visited Malicious Websites
  5. Google Is Bringing Gems to the Gemini Side Panel in Gmail, Docs, and Other Workspace Apps
  6. Meta Verified Users Claim ‘Useless’ Customer Support Amid Account Bans Despite Paying for Subscription
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE India Launch Date Set for July 14
  8. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leaked Images Show Off New Side Button, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Microsoft Cancels Perfect Dark, Shuts Down Developer The Initiative in Widespread Xbox Cuts
  10. Google Updates Android TV Home Screen With Four New Promotional Category Tabs: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »