Oppo Pad SE has been launched in India on Thursday alongside the Oppo Reno 14 series smartphones. The new Android tablet is available in two colour options with an 11-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Oppo Pad SE is backed by a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Oppo Pad SE Price in India, Availability

The Oppo Pad SE is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi only) RAM and storage variant. The LTE variants with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour options.

Oppo's new tablet will go on sale via the Oppo India website, Flipkart, and select retail stores starting July 12. As a launch offer, Oppo is providing a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers shopping from its online store. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,666 per month.

Oppo Pad SE Specifications

The dual SIM Oppo Pad SE runs on ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and features an 11-inch HD (1,200x1,920) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 85.3 percent screen to body ratio, and 207ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The new tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and support for autofocus. At the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Oppo Pad SE supports a face recognition feature and has a quad-speaker system. Connectivity options on the tablet include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer and e-compass. The tablet offers a personalised Kids Mode that allows users to manage screen time, app use, and browsing and you also get Google Gemini integration.

Oppo Pad SE has an O+ Connect feature that lets users share files with iPhone models and iPads. The tablet also offers several AI-based features, including AI Photo Remaster and AI Intelligent Document. It is claimed to have 36-month Fluency Protection.

The Oppo Pad SE packs a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 11 hours of online video playback time and up to 80 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It measures 254.9 x 166.46 x 7.4mm and weighs around 530 grams.

