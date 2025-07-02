My Oxford Year OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it American Romance Drama Online?

Directed by Iain Morris, My Oxford Year is an upcoming American Romance Comedy drama that is set to hit your digital screens soon. The movie revolves around Anna, portrayed by Sophie Carson, a young, ambitious girl, who reaches Oxford to fulfill her dreams, but falls for a local, charming man. That's when their journey begins, and how this man changes their lives is worth watching. The movie is a blend of romance, comedy, and emotions. From the producers of The Fault in Our Stars, this Netflix original is highly anticipated.

When and Where to Watch My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year drops on your digital screens on August 1, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Oxford Year

This American romance drama is a light-hearted tale that revolves around a young and ambitious Anna, played by Sophia Carson, who reaches Oxford to fulfil her dreams. However, as she gets into the university, she encounters a charming local man who turns her life upside down. As they both get together, they collectively decide to go with no strings attached. But fate has other plans. Watch how this local guy changes both their lives. There will be love, laughter, tears, and more. Streaming soon, only on Netflix.

Cast and Crew of My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year is based on the novel by Julia Whelan, which has been directed by Iain Morris. This Netflix original has a talent-studded star cast, including Sophia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in the lead roles. They have been supported by Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Harry Trevaldwyn, Esme Kingdon, Nikhil Parmar, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Isabella Summers, while the face behind cinematography is Remi Adefarasin.

Reception of My Oxford Year

The movie is yet to be released on Netflix. However, since the trailer has dropped, the viewers are awaiting to watch this rom-com. The IMDb rating is not available at the moment.