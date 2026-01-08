Technology News
English Edition

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana is a gripping true crime documentary narrated by Shruti Haasan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2026 14:01 IST
Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: SunNXT

Silent Screams started to stream online on Sun NXT from January 8, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • True crime documentary on missing girls in Telangana
  • Narrated by Shruti Haasan with real-life interviews
  • Streaming now on Sun NXT
Advertisement

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana is out now on the OTT platform. It is the first true crime documentary of Hyderabad. There are cases of girls missing in Hajipur village, Warangal, Yellapatar and other places presented in one unfiltered narrative by Shruti Haasan. Cases have been described by the interviews of many people, including those areas where the crime happened. Broken families, lost hopes and regrets in the eyes of being there with those girls when they went missing. Even though the criminal gets caught, there is pain in the families of lost girls that can never heal.

When and Where to Watch

Silent Screams started to stream online on Sun NXT from January 8, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana gives a glimpse of all the cases that took place in different areas, including Hajipur, Warangal, Yellapatar and others. This talks about the compromised lives of females in society for years, but still, there is no protection for them. The dark truth is that women are still not safe even after such liberated circumstances. All the cases in which police have searched for the lost girls, be it someone's daughter, wife, sister, or mother shows the cruel intentions of the criminal for his lust or any other purpose.

Cast and Crew

Shruti Haasan narrated the documentary. Bhujaga Rao, Investigative officer of the Hajipur case, Kavita Venkatesh, Sarpanch of Hajipur, J. Shiva Ramaiah, investigative officer of the Warangal case, Satyanarayana, investigative officer of the Yellapatar case, have been filmed in this documentary. Pranav Pingle Reddy has produced, while Arvind Menon has directed Silent Screams. Arvind Achanta and Gaurav Gopinath have cinematographed.

Reception

The documentary reflects the societal crimes against women that shook the nation. It received a good reception from the audience and critics for the raised subject of women's safety.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Silent Screams: The Lost Girls, true crime documentary, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ChatGPT Health Arrives as OpenAI’s Biggest Step Towards AI-Powered Healthcare Yet
Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Launched in India With Dimensity 8450, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Features
Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  7. Sony Will Launch Three New Designs for PS5 Accessories in March
  8. Poco M8 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  9. Oppo Find X9 Review
  10. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  2. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  3. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  4. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  5. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  7. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  8. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
  9. The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  10. Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »