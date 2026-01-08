Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana is out now on the OTT platform. It is the first true crime documentary of Hyderabad. There are cases of girls missing in Hajipur village, Warangal, Yellapatar and other places presented in one unfiltered narrative by Shruti Haasan. Cases have been described by the interviews of many people, including those areas where the crime happened. Broken families, lost hopes and regrets in the eyes of being there with those girls when they went missing. Even though the criminal gets caught, there is pain in the families of lost girls that can never heal.

When and Where to Watch

Silent Screams started to stream online on Sun NXT from January 8, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana gives a glimpse of all the cases that took place in different areas, including Hajipur, Warangal, Yellapatar and others. This talks about the compromised lives of females in society for years, but still, there is no protection for them. The dark truth is that women are still not safe even after such liberated circumstances. All the cases in which police have searched for the lost girls, be it someone's daughter, wife, sister, or mother shows the cruel intentions of the criminal for his lust or any other purpose.

Cast and Crew

Shruti Haasan narrated the documentary. Bhujaga Rao, Investigative officer of the Hajipur case, Kavita Venkatesh, Sarpanch of Hajipur, J. Shiva Ramaiah, investigative officer of the Warangal case, Satyanarayana, investigative officer of the Yellapatar case, have been filmed in this documentary. Pranav Pingle Reddy has produced, while Arvind Menon has directed Silent Screams. Arvind Achanta and Gaurav Gopinath have cinematographed.

Reception

The documentary reflects the societal crimes against women that shook the nation. It received a good reception from the audience and critics for the raised subject of women's safety.