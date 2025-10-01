Dill Bill is a 2025 Hindi-language romantic drama directed by Cchintan Shaah and produced by Karma Media & Entertainment.
Dill Bill is an Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Cchintan Shaah starring Warina Hussain. It is a film about love, identity and the complications of relationships. A quintessential romantic film, Dill Bill is powered with intense storytelling and beautiful performances, which is a unique take on modern-day love in Indian Cinema. The movie is a contemporary love and relationship aspiration film. Its release date was postponed from 2022 to 2025, and now it is available on OTT. However, the songs were released in 2023.
Dill Bill was going to be released in 2022, but then it was postponed to 2023. That said, the movie is streaming on Ultraplay.
Dill Bill is about a swimming child and their journeys to swim against the fast-changing adult hoods, relationships, identities and life. As she slowly begins to confront these doubts and this emotional turmoil, what it all comes down to is that love is the only thing that matters in this life. The trailer, if there is one, would be emotional and honest and tell us something about characters swinging around emotionally and interacting with each other in some shit that you can download or whatever.
The film has been directed by Cchintan Shaah and produced by Karma Media & Entertainment. The lead actors are Warina Hussain & Ishaan A. Khanna. The other actors are Veer Rajwant Singh, Viraf Patell, and Pankit Thakker.
Dill Bill has gained attention for the heartfelt story and appreciated performances by the actors. There is no IMDb rating for it yet.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement