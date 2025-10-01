Dill Bill is an Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Cchintan Shaah starring Warina Hussain. It is a film about love, identity and the complications of relationships. A quintessential romantic film, Dill Bill is powered with intense storytelling and beautiful performances, which is a unique take on modern-day love in Indian Cinema. The movie is a contemporary love and relationship aspiration film. Its release date was postponed from 2022 to 2025, and now it is available on OTT. However, the songs were released in 2023.

When and Where to Watch

Dill Bill was going to be released in 2022, but then it was postponed to 2023. That said, the movie is streaming on Ultraplay.

Trailer and Plot

Dill Bill is about a swimming child and their journeys to swim against the fast-changing adult hoods, relationships, identities and life. As she slowly begins to confront these doubts and this emotional turmoil, what it all comes down to is that love is the only thing that matters in this life. The trailer, if there is one, would be emotional and honest and tell us something about characters swinging around emotionally and interacting with each other in some shit that you can download or whatever.

Cast and crew

The film has been directed by Cchintan Shaah and produced by Karma Media & Entertainment. The lead actors are Warina Hussain & Ishaan A. Khanna. The other actors are Veer Rajwant Singh, Viraf Patell, and Pankit Thakker.

Reception

Dill Bill has gained attention for the heartfelt story and appreciated performances by the actors. There is no IMDb rating for it yet.