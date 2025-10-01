Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra CAD Renders Reveal Rounder Edges, Hybrid Camera Module: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly get a raised module for three out of four rear cameras.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 08:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra CAD Renders Reveal Rounder Edges, Hybrid Camera Module: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to support 60W wired charging

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly making the S26 Ultra’s edges rounder
  • The renders also reveal a flat frame with unchanged physical buttons
  • The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
The leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Edge surfaced earlier this month, and now it appears to be the turn for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. As per a report, the anticipated successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra could witness two design changes, one affecting the rear camera module, while the other makes it more ergonomic. The smartphone is also said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to leak CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The renders showcase the smartphone in a black colourway, although it is unconfirmed whether that will be part of the official lineup. Based on earlier leaks, the company's next year's flagship smartphone series could include the Galaxy S26 Pro, the Galaxy S26 Edge, which replaces the Plus model, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Based on the design renders, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could retain its flat display with the centred camera hole. The back panel is also flat, and the cameras are arranged in the same layout as its predecessor. If the renders are to be believed, the handset is not expected to get any major design overhaul like its rival, the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, there are two changes. First, the edges are now rounder, replacing the sharp edges from the previous generation. This also addresses the complaints of several users who stated that the handset digs into their palms.

The second change affects the camera module. The tech giant appears to be opting for a hybrid design where three lenses are raised on a module, while the fourth lens and the LED flash directly protrude from the back panel. Notably, the same pill-shaped camera module was also spotted in the leaked Galaxy S26 Pro renders.

Coming to specifications, rumours claim that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Although some markets might see the handset powered by the company's in-house Exynos 2600 chipset. The device is also said to feature the new M14 OLED screen, which comes with a new Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology, allowing the display to be thinner while improving light transmission.

There are some debates on the wired charging support of the smartphone. As per the report, some rumours claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could retain the 45W charging support seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while others claim that it could support 60W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Expedition 73 Astronauts Conduct Physics Experiments, Health Research, and Tech Tests on ISS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra CAD Renders Reveal Rounder Edges, Hybrid Camera Module: Report
