Technology News
English Edition

Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More

Twisted Metal Season 2 has now started streaming on Sony LIV. This season, with intense competition, there will be a reunion that will change everything.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 22:12 IST
Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: OTTPLAY

Twisted Metal Season 2 has finally landed on the digital screens

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Twisted Metal is back with a new season
  • This season, there will be a competition and a life-changing reunion
  • Streaming now, only on Sony LIV
Advertisement

Created by Rhett Reese, Michael Jonathan Smith, and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal Season 2 has finally landed on the digital screens, after much anticipation. This series follows John and Quiet, participating in a deadly demolition derby tournament organized by Calypso, where the racers compete to fulfill their deepest desires. However, things take a turn when John is reunited with his sister, Dollface. The series is packed with thrills, and the plot is certainly promising. The sequences of this series are worth watching.

When and Where to Watch Twisted Metal Season 2

This series is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Twisted Metal Season 2

One of the most anticipated series is back with its season 2. The Twisted Metal Season 2 will take off right from where it left off. This season, John (played by Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (portrayed by Stephanie Beatriz) enter a deadly Twisted Metal Tournament, where a mysterious man called Calypso will host it. As they try to survive new challenges and familiar faces, the stakes will get higher. Also, things will get complicated when he reunites with his long-lost sister.

Cast and Crew of Twisted Metal Season 2

This season, there will be both familiar and new faces. Some of the prominent stars include Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Anthony Carrigan, Tiana Okaye, Will Arnett, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Leo Birenberg and Zack Robinson, while the cinematography has been done by James McMillan, Fraser Brown, and Spencer Combs.

Reception of Twisted Metal Season 2

This series opened with an outstanding response on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the Twisted Metal Season 2 is 7.3/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: imdb, Sony LIV, trailer, drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lenovo Cancels Some Pre-Orders of Lenovo Legion Go 2, Says Demand 'Substantially Exceeded' Projections
Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Related Stories

Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  5. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  6. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  7. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, Stream
  9. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  2. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  3. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  4. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  6. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  7. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  9. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  10. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »