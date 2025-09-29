Created by Rhett Reese, Michael Jonathan Smith, and Paul Wernick, Twisted Metal Season 2 has finally landed on the digital screens, after much anticipation. This series follows John and Quiet, participating in a deadly demolition derby tournament organized by Calypso, where the racers compete to fulfill their deepest desires. However, things take a turn when John is reunited with his sister, Dollface. The series is packed with thrills, and the plot is certainly promising. The sequences of this series are worth watching.

When and Where to Watch Twisted Metal Season 2

This series is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Twisted Metal Season 2

One of the most anticipated series is back with its season 2. The Twisted Metal Season 2 will take off right from where it left off. This season, John (played by Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (portrayed by Stephanie Beatriz) enter a deadly Twisted Metal Tournament, where a mysterious man called Calypso will host it. As they try to survive new challenges and familiar faces, the stakes will get higher. Also, things will get complicated when he reunites with his long-lost sister.

Cast and Crew of Twisted Metal Season 2

This season, there will be both familiar and new faces. Some of the prominent stars include Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Anthony Carrigan, Tiana Okaye, Will Arnett, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Leo Birenberg and Zack Robinson, while the cinematography has been done by James McMillan, Fraser Brown, and Spencer Combs.

Reception of Twisted Metal Season 2

This series opened with an outstanding response on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the Twisted Metal Season 2 is 7.3/10.