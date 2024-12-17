Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a partnership with Dolby Laboratories to integrate Dolby Atmos experiences on its range of new electric-origin SUVs — the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. This move is said to be the first collaboration between the British-American technology corporation and an Indian automaker. The auditory experience will be integrated with the EV SUVs' in-car infotainment systems courtesy of Gaana, which is also partnering with the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) on the new Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Mahindra Brings Dolby Atmos to Electric Origin SUVs

According to Mahindra, the inclusion of Dolby Atmos brings a sonic studio experience to its new vehicles built on the born-electric platform. It is said to provide better clarity and depth when listening to music, podcasts, movies, and more. Dolby Atmos works with the 16 Harman Kardon speakers, which are offered as standard on the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e vehicles.

The in-car entertainment system comprises three-way speakers with a tweeter, mid-range, and a woofer next to the front seats. At the centre is Harman's patented Unity Speaker design along with rear surround speakers having high fidelity mid-range. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e also get a single ceiling-mounted subwoofer and two speaker drivers for a surround in-cabin audio experience, which is enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

The vehicles are part of the Mahindra Born Electric Vision underpinned by the INGLO platform which is said to support advanced safety features specifically designed to meet international industry standards. The Indian automaker has partnered with the Volkswagen Group to source components such as batteries, electric motors, battery cells and system components for further development of the platform. Although the company aims to introduce five born-electric models in total, it has debuted two so far.

The Mahindra BE 6 is a performance-focused model with bold design language and appealing performance metrics. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e has been positioned as a premium EV, featuring premium materials and interior design. It is loaded with several comfort-enhancing features.