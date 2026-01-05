Technology News
Vivo X200T Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS Websites, Suggesting India Launch Is on the Cards

Vivo X200T is now listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with the model number V2561.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 14:31 IST
Vivo X200T Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS Websites, Suggesting India Launch Is on the Cards

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 FE was launched in the Indian market in July 2025

Highlights
  • Vivo X200T could launch soon
  • It is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset
  • Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Vivo X200T has been spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The upcoming phone surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites. The new Vivo X series phone may come as a rebrand of the recently launched Vivo X200 FE. It is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Additionally, another model, Vivo X300 FE, has also appeared on the BIS website.

Vivo X200T Could Arrive as Rebranded Vivo X200 FE

The upcoming Vivo X200T has popped up on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number V2561. The handset is seen alongside the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, suggesting that Vivo is preparing to launch multiple models in the X200 lineup. The listing doesn't disclose any specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

vivo v2561 bluetooth sig Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T
Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

 

The same Vivo V2561 model number has also been listed on the BIS certification website, indicating that the Vivo X200T will make its way to the Indian market soon. Although BIS doesn't mention the device name directly, the Bluetooth SIG listing links V2561 to the Vivo X200T. The BIS entry also includes model number V2537, which is believed to be associated with the upcoming Vivo X300 FE.

Vivo X200T Specifications (Expected)

The hardware specifications of Vivo X200T are speculated to be similar to those of Vivo X200 FE. The Vivo X200 FE was launched in India in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

For selfies, the Vivo X200 FE has a 50-megapixel front camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. The phone has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

Read detailed Vivo X200 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X200T, Vivo X200T Specifications, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China
Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced

