Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Boys Now Streaming on Prime Video

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues is a sports docu-series that revolves around the Birmingham City Football Club.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2025 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Highlights
  • Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues is a Sports Docu-Series
  • The Series revolves around Birmingham City Football Club
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues is a Sports Docu-series that has finally made its debut on your digital screens. This series revolves around the 2024/25 season of the Birmingham City Football Club, after its purchase by the NFL icon Tom Brady and the Billionaire Tom Wagner. This docu-series is a complete entertainer for Football fans, as it delves into the unfiltered versions of the team, Brady, Wagner, and the fans. The sequences of the series are natural, and they uncover the perceptions of the new owners.

When and Where to Watch Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues

This docu-series recently premiered on August 1st, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. There are 5 episodes in total and can only be viewed with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues

This sports docu-series follows the Birmingham City Football Club throughout their season 2024/25, post being purchased by the NFL icon Tom Brady and the billionaire Tom Wagner. This duo will feature on the series and present their perceptions of the season. The series explores the themes of culture, passion, fans, and football. Significantly, the character-led stories make it even more engaging. The series will showcase those stories that work wonders to bring success to one of the world's toughest football clubs.

Cast and Crew of Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues

Directed by Gotham Chopra and Claudia Corbisiero, Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues stars Tom Brady and Tom Wagner themselves, accompanied by Tani Dulay and more. The music composition has been delivered by Paul Saunderson, whereas Ian Grech is the editor.

Reception of Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues

This docu-series recently landed on Amazon Prime Video and received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the series is 6.8/10.

 

Latest Tech News »