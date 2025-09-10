Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Surface on Geekbench With Minor Performance Improvements

Apple's latest iPhone lineup includes a new iPhone Air, which replaces the 'Plus' model from last year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 17:42 IST
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Surface on Geekbench With Minor Performance Improvements

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 comes in five new colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 scored 3,608 (single-core) and 8,810 (multi-core) on Geekbench
  • iPhone 17 Pro models use the A19 Pro chip with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • iPhone Air allegedly scored 3,674 (single) and 8,824 (multi) points
Apple's latest iPhone 17 series was launched at the company's ‘Awe Dropping' event on Tuesday. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max were joined by the iPhone Air, which replaces the ‘Plus' variant from 2024. While the reviews of Apple's latest flagship iPhone models aren't out yet, the purported benchmarking scores of the entire iPhone 17 series have surfaced online. If these listings are to be believed, the iPhone 17 models may offer minor performance gains compared to the previous iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Geekbench Scores

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the purported Geekbench scores of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air in a post on X (formerly Twitter). These hint at the performance gains we could expect to see on Apple's new flagship iPhone models, which will go on sale in India and other markets on September 19.

Beginning with the vanilla iPhone 17, the handset registered a single-core score of 3,608 and a multi-core score of 8,810 points in the Geekbench 6.5.0 for iOS AArch64 test. As GSMArena points out, this is a 10 percent increase in single-core and 11 percent increase in multi-core performance, compared to the standard iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 Pro registered single-core and multi-core scores of 3,523 and 9,028 points, respectively. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro's Geekbench scores range around 3,447 and 8,576 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is once again Apple's top-of-the-line model this year, registered a single-core score of 3,781 and a multi-core score of 9,679 points. In Gadgets 360's tests, the iPhone 16 Pro Max reported 3,203 (single) and 7,846 (multi) scores. This indicates a bigger jump in multi-core performance of the new handset.

Notably, both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple's new A19 Pro chip. It has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. While Apple does not officially reveal the RAM, the handset is reportedly listed on Geekbench with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 17 gets an A19 SoC, and it is said to be equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Lastly, Geekbench scores of the new iPhone Air have also been revealed. But since this is an entirely new model in Apple's lineup, there is nothing to compare it to. Further, the handset is powered by a binned version of the A19 Pro chip, with the same CPU and Neural Engine but with a five-core GPU.

On Geekbench, the iPhone Air allegedly registered a single-core score of 3,674 and a multi-core score of 8,824 points. The handset is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, like the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, apple event, Apple Awe Dropping event, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
