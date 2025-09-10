Apple's latest iPhone 17 series was launched at the company's ‘Awe Dropping' event on Tuesday. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max were joined by the iPhone Air, which replaces the ‘Plus' variant from 2024. While the reviews of Apple's latest flagship iPhone models aren't out yet, the purported benchmarking scores of the entire iPhone 17 series have surfaced online. If these listings are to be believed, the iPhone 17 models may offer minor performance gains compared to the previous iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Geekbench Scores

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the purported Geekbench scores of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air in a post on X (formerly Twitter). These hint at the performance gains we could expect to see on Apple's new flagship iPhone models, which will go on sale in India and other markets on September 19.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Geekbench CPU scores.



iPhone 17

Single-core: 3608

Multi-core: 8810

- LPDDR5x 8GB RAM, Bionic A19 chip, USB 2 port, NVMe storage



iPhone Air

Single-core: 3674

Multi-core: 8824

- LPDDR5x 12GB RAM, Bionic A19 Pro chip, USB… pic.twitter.com/w1VLKfzwXv — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 10, 2025

Beginning with the vanilla iPhone 17, the handset registered a single-core score of 3,608 and a multi-core score of 8,810 points in the Geekbench 6.5.0 for iOS AArch64 test. As GSMArena points out, this is a 10 percent increase in single-core and 11 percent increase in multi-core performance, compared to the standard iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 Pro registered single-core and multi-core scores of 3,523 and 9,028 points, respectively. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro's Geekbench scores range around 3,447 and 8,576 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is once again Apple's top-of-the-line model this year, registered a single-core score of 3,781 and a multi-core score of 9,679 points. In Gadgets 360's tests, the iPhone 16 Pro Max reported 3,203 (single) and 7,846 (multi) scores. This indicates a bigger jump in multi-core performance of the new handset.

Notably, both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple's new A19 Pro chip. It has a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. While Apple does not officially reveal the RAM, the handset is reportedly listed on Geekbench with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 17 gets an A19 SoC, and it is said to be equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Lastly, Geekbench scores of the new iPhone Air have also been revealed. But since this is an entirely new model in Apple's lineup, there is nothing to compare it to. Further, the handset is powered by a binned version of the A19 Pro chip, with the same CPU and Neural Engine but with a five-core GPU.

On Geekbench, the iPhone Air allegedly registered a single-core score of 3,674 and a multi-core score of 8,824 points. The handset is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, like the iPhone 17 Pro models.

