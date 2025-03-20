Technology News
HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HMD Barbie Phone was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 18:23 IST
HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Barbie Phone is offered in a Power Pink colour option

Highlights
  • HMD Barbie Phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera
  • It ships with S30+​ OS with Barbie-themed UI
  • The HMD Barbie Phone keyboard has hidden glow in the dark motifs
HMD Barbie Phone has been launched in India. The feature phone comes with a flip design and a 2.8-inch inner display. The phone also gets a 1.77-inch QQVGA outer screen that doubles as a mirror. The handset is offered in a single pink shade and ships in a pink jewellery box-like case with a pink charging case, pink battery, and accessories like additional back covers, stickers, lanyards and charms. The Barbie Phone was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024 and costs $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800) in the US.

HMD Barbie Phone Price in India, Availability 

HMD Barbie Phone price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, an X post by the company confirms. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the HMD India website. It comes in a single Power Pink colourway. 

The phone is shipped in a jewellery box-styled case, which includes a pink USB Type-C cable, two extra Barbie-themed back covers, gem stickers, beaded lanyards and other charms. 

HMD Barbie Phone Features, Specifications

The HMD Barbie Phone is equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA inner screen and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display that also acts as a mirror. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card.

HMD's Barbie-themed flip phone runs on S30+​ OS with Barbie-themed UI on top. It includes Barbie-themed easter eggs and a beach-themed Malibu Snake game. The keypad has a Barbie pink shade and has hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo motifs that light up in the dark. When powered on, users are greeted with a “Hi Barbie” tone.

The HMD Barbie Phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery which comes in a pink colour option. It supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash. It measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm in size when flipped shut and weighs 123.5g.

HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India: Price, Specifications
