HMD Barbie Phone has been launched in India. The feature phone comes with a flip design and a 2.8-inch inner display. The phone also gets a 1.77-inch QQVGA outer screen that doubles as a mirror. The handset is offered in a single pink shade and ships in a pink jewellery box-like case with a pink charging case, pink battery, and accessories like additional back covers, stickers, lanyards and charms. The Barbie Phone was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024 and costs $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800) in the US.

HMD Barbie Phone Price in India, Availability

HMD Barbie Phone price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, an X post by the company confirms. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via the HMD India website. It comes in a single Power Pink colourway.

The phone is shipped in a jewellery box-styled case, which includes a pink USB Type-C cable, two extra Barbie-themed back covers, gem stickers, beaded lanyards and other charms.

HMD Barbie Phone Features, Specifications

The HMD Barbie Phone is equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA inner screen and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display that also acts as a mirror. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card.

HMD's Barbie-themed flip phone runs on S30+​ OS with Barbie-themed UI on top. It includes Barbie-themed easter eggs and a beach-themed Malibu Snake game. The keypad has a Barbie pink shade and has hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo motifs that light up in the dark. When powered on, users are greeted with a “Hi Barbie” tone.

The HMD Barbie Phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery which comes in a pink colour option. It supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash. It measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm in size when flipped shut and weighs 123.5g.