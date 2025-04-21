Technology News
HMD Barbie Phone Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

The HMD Barbie Phone is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 11:26 IST
HMD Barbie Phone Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Barbie Phone was released in select global markets in August last year

Highlights
  • The HMD Barbie Phone was launched in India in March
  • The flip phone sports a 1,450mAh battery
  • The HMD Barbie Phone is available in single pink shade
The HMD Barbie Phone will go on sale in India for the first time today (April 21). The flip-style phone was launched in the country last month with a 2.8-inch inner display and a 1.77-inch cover screen. As the name suggests, the HMD phone is Barbie-themed and comes in a single pink shade with some accessories. The phone's box can double as a jewellery box. It was released in select global markets in August last year. The HMD Barbie Phone is backed by a 1,450mAh battery.

HMD Barbie Phone Price in India

Price of HMD Barbie Phone is set at Rs. 7,999. It will go on sale through the HMD India website today at 12pm IST. It comes in a single Power Pink colour.

The retail box of the HMD Barbie Phone can double as a jewellery box. HMD has included Barbie-themed back covers, stickers and a beaded lanyard strap with the device. The flip phone was launched in the US last year with a price tag of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

HMD Barbie Phone Specifications

The dual SIM HMD Barbie Phone runs on S30+ operating system and comes with Barbie-themed wallpapers and related app icons. The phone has a 2.8-inch QVGA inner screen and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display. The outer screen on the phone doubles as a mirror, as well. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card.

For connectivity, HMD Barbie Phone offer Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with FM radio with wired and wireless modes and an MP3 player. It sports a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash. The phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery.

The HMD Barbie Phone measures 18.9x108.4x55.1mm when closed and weighs 123.5g.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Set for April 22; Design, Key Features Revealed

