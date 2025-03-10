HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

HMD Barbie Flip Phone will be available in India soon, according to teasers from the company. The phone was initially launched in certain regions in August 2024. The flip feature phone flaunts Barbie aesthetics in a pink colourway. The accompanying accessories, like back covers, the charger, and the battery, come in varying shades of pink. The phone also has a Barbie-themed user interface. The Barbie Flip Phone, whose cover display acts as a mirror, ships in a jewellery box-styled case.

HMD Barbie Flip Phone India Launch

The HMD Barbie Flip Phone will launch in India soon, the company confirmed in an X post. The exact launch date of the handset in the country has yet to be confirmed. The design of the phone seen in the promotional image appears to be similar to that of the existing global variant. The features of the Indian counterpart are expected to be similar as well.

The global version of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone has a 2.8-inch QVGA main screen and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display, which doubles as a mirror. It is supported by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The phone also has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera and an LED flash unit.

HMD's Barbie Flip Phone is offered in a Power Pink shade, obviously. The Barbie pink keypad includes hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo motifs that light up in the dark. When the phone is turned on, a “Hi Barbie” voice welcomes users. The phone runs on S30+ OS with a Barbie-themed UI. It comes with a pre-installed beach-themed Malibu Snake game.

The phone packs a 1,450mAh removable battery, which is said to offer a talk time of up to nine hours on a single charge. The battery as well as the charger that ships with the HMD Barbie Flip Phone are pink in colour. It supports 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. In the US, it is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800).