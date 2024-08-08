HMD Barbie Flip Phone was first announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona in February, building upon the hype generated by Margot Robbie-starring film. While the handset is scheduled to launch on August 28, there is little known about it. However, it has been reportedly spotted on a Chinese certification website ahead of its global debut, hinting at several of its specifications as well as the highly anticipated design. It is said to flaunt the iconic pink colour scheme from Barbie.

HMD Flip Phone Design, Specifications (Expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the HMD Flip Phone was spotted on China's TENAA database with model number TA-1681. Alleged images along with its listing corroborate previous leaks which speculated a flip phone form factor based on Nokia phones of the past. It is reported to be available in a dual-tone pink colourway.

Alleged images suggest the Barbie Flip Phone may have volume and power buttons placed on the right spine, while a 3.5mm headphone jack and charging port appear to be on the left side. A previous teaser shared by HMD confirmed that it will sport the “Barbie” branding on the front.

The flip phone is said to be equipped with dual displays. The primary screen may be a 2.8-inch TFT panel with a resolution of 240×320 pixels, while the outer panel could be a 1.77-inch TFT screen with 128×160 pixels resolution. The listing suggests it may be powered by a single core processor clocked at 1.05GHz, paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB of storage. The storage could be expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It will have a T9 QWERTY keyboard.

In terms of optics, the HMD Barbie flip phone will reportedly feature a single rear camera with LED flash. It could be backed by a 1,450mAh battery. The handset is said to measure 108x55x18.9 in dimensions and weighs 123g. The list of connectivity options is reported to include 4G LTE support, dual-SIM capabilities, Bluetooth, and USB.

