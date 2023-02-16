Technology News

Adobe's Figma Takeover Deal Will Require EU Antitrust Approval, Regulators Say

Sixteen EU countries have asked the EU competition enforcer to review Adobe's acquisition of Figma.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2023 10:47 IST
At $20 billion, the deal still falls short of the EU turnover threshold for a review

Highlights
  • Adobe had originally sought approval from antitrust agencies in Austria
  • The transaction threatens to significantly affect competition, says EC
  • Adobe is engaged in discussions with regulators in the US, UK, EU

Adobe will need to secure European Union antitrust approval for its $20 billion (roughly Rs. 16,55,000 crore) bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma even though the deal falls short of the EU turnover threshold for a review, EU regulators said on Wednesday.

The move by the European Commission underlines regulators' worries on Big Tech acquiring smaller innovative rivals and the impact on competition.

The EU competition enforcer said Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden had asked it to review the deal.

Photoshop maker Adobe had originally sought approval from antitrust agencies in Austria and Germany for the deal. Austria subsequently referred the case to the Commission, prompting the other EU countries to join in.

"The transaction threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software, which is likely at least EEA (European Economic Area)-wide, and, therefore, in the referring countries," the Commission said.

"The Commission will now ask Adobe to notify the transaction. Adobe cannot implement the transaction before notifying and obtaining clearance from the Commission," it said.

The deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is widely popular among tech firms including Zoom, Airbnb, and Coinbase.

Adobe told Reuters the company is engaged in discussions with regulators in the US, the UK, and the EU, among other regions, and expects to close the transaction this year.

"We look forward to working constructively with the European Commission to address its questions and bring the review to a timely close," a spokesperson for San Francisco, California-based Figma said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Adobe, Figma, EU
