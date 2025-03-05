Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, did not perform as expected at the box office despite a high level of pre-release buzz. The political drama, featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead and Ram Charan as the male lead, has now secured a digital release for its Hindi version. While the film has already been made available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the Hindi-language rights were not acquired by the platform. This left many fans uncertain about when they would be able to stream the film in Hindi.

When and Where to Watch Game Changer

ZEE5 has secured the digital streaming rights for the Hindi version of Game Changer. The film is scheduled to premiere on the platform on March 7, 2025. With its arrival on OTT, it remains seen how the Hindi version performs, especially after the theatrical release did not meet expectations.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game Changer

The trailer of Game Changer presented a gripping political drama with high-octane action sequences and intense political conflicts. The film follows Ram Charan's character, who takes on a corrupt system while navigating power struggles and betrayals. The storyline, packed with drama and action, was expected to resonate with audiences, but the theatrical run failed to achieve significant success.

Cast and Crew of Game Changer

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film features a strong supporting cast, including SJ Suryah, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Anjali, and Srikanth. The political drama has been produced by Dil Raju on a grand scale, with music composed by Thaman S.

Reception of Game Changer

The film, despite its star power and large-scale production, struggled at the box office. While the official IMDb rating is yet to be confirmed, early reports suggest mixed to average responses from both critics and audiences. The OTT release in Hindi might offer the film a second chance to connect with viewers.