George Lopez’s Last Stand-Up Special Muy Católico Premieres on Prime Video

The final stand-up comedy special by George Lopez, titled Muy Católico (Very Catholic), is set to premiere on Prime Video. This special, recorded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last September, marks the end of Lopez's long career in stand-up. The comedian, known for his observations on Latino family dynamics and cultural experiences, will explore themes such as aging, generational differences, and traditional superstitions. Speaking to Tamron Hall, he stated that this would be his last special, expressing that he felt it was the right time to step away from stand-up comedy.

When and Where to Watch George Lopez's Muy Católico

Muy Católico will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting February 18. The special, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Travieso Productions, will be accessible to subscribers in multiple regions. This final performance offers fans a chance to witness Lopez's signature comedic style one last time.

Official Trailer and Plot of Muy Católico

The trailer showcases Lopez delving into relatable topics, blending personal anecdotes with sharp commentary on Latino traditions. His reflections on aging, family values, and cultural beliefs take center stage, with moments of humor drawn from his own experiences. The special highlights the evolution of his comedy over the years, maintaining the observational humor that has defined his career.

Cast and Crew of Muy Católico

Alongside Lopez, the production team behind Muy Católico includes his longtime collaborators at Travieso Productions. Amazon MGM Studios backed the project, ensuring a high-quality production for his final outing in stand-up. While Lopez will no longer be performing stand-up, he continues to star in Lopez Vs. Lopez, the NBC sitcom where he shares the screen with his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The show, currently in its third season, presents a fictionalized version of their father-daughter relationship