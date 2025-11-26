Technology News
Gharwali Pedwali OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Supernatural Comedy Series Online

Gharwali Pedwali is an &TV original supernatural comedy series that is landing soon on the digital screens. The story is light-hearted with a super entertaining plot.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2025 14:34 IST
Two mothers, two wives! Watch The Ultimate Hustle as astrology traps Jeetu between modern & supernatural

Highlights
  • Gharwali Pedwali is an upcoming supernatural comedy show
  • It stars Paras Arora, Priyamvada Kant, and Seerat Kapoor in key roles
  • Streaming begins on Dec 5th, 2025, only on Zee 5
Directed by Ashish Khurana, Gharwali Pedwali is an upcoming &TV Original supernatural comedy series that is a perfect blend of horror and comedy. The plot of the series revolves around a man whose astrology has been hindered by the double game. With two mothers and dual ideologies, he is set to get married to a peepal tree, only to get rid of the doubles. However, the tree was possessed by a ghost, and the man ended up marrying a spirit. That's when the ultimate chaos begins between his modern wife and supernatural wife.

When and Where to Watch Gharwali Pedwali

This series is set to debut on December 5, 2025, only on Zee5. The streaming will be available in Hindi.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gharwali Pedwali

This &TV Original series follows Jeetu Pandey (Played by Paras Arora), whose life has been a chaos since birth. With everything running dual in his life, including two mothers and two ideologies, Jeetu is compelled to marry a Peepal tree. However, things take a wild turn when he marries the tree, possessed by a spirit named Latika. Now, Jeetu is bound between a modern wife and a supernatural wife. What unfolds next will bring ultimate chaos and a lot of drama and laughter. The series will become more humorous when the tug-of-war begins between Gharwali and the Pedwali.

Cast and Crew of Gharwali Pedwali

This series stars Paras Arora as the lead, supported by Priyamvada Kant and Seerat Kapoor in key roles. Other cast members include Babloo Mukherjee, Niharika Roy, Richa Soni, Amitabh Ghanekar, and more. Adding to the team, Kunal V. Kadam has done the cinematography, while Ganga Kacharla is the editor.

Reception of Gharwali Pedwali

The series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Further reading: ZEE 5, TV original series, comedy series
Gadgets 360 Staff
