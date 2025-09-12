Technology News
The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

The Bengal Files is an intense drama that explores the hidden chapters of Indian History. The movie has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2025 18:11 IST
Photo Credit: Zee Studios

This movie is expected to land on Zee 5

  • The Bengal Files is a political periodic drama movie
  • It has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri
  • The movie is expected to land in mid-October digitally on Z5
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is an intense political drama movie that has recently made a sensation at the box office. Released on Sept 5th, 2025, this movie has been the talk of the town. The Bengal Files revolves around a CBI officer who has been tasked to find a missing journalist. However, as he begins the investigation, he learns the truth about the pre-partition years, the Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali Killings. The movie explores themes of politics, pre-partition events, and survival.

When and Where to Watch The Bengal Files

This movie is expected to land on Zee 5, probably somewhere in the mid of October. However, there's no confirmation has been received from the maker's end about the date.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is a movie about one of the alleged untold stories of the history of India. It follows a CBI officer named Shiva Pandit (Portrayed by Darshan Kumar), who has been assigned to investigate a case of a missing journalist. His suspicion towards an MLA complicates things further due to tempered evidence. However, during his investigation, he comes across an elderly woman, Bharati Banerjee (played by Pallavi Joshi), whose revelations about the pre-partition Bengal will shake him and explore unrevealed events.

Cast and Crew of The Bengal Files

This Vivek Agnihotri directorial stars Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep, Pallavi Joshi, and more. The music has been composed by Rohit Sharma, whereas Attar Singh Saini is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Bengal Files

This movie has recently hit the theatres on Sept 5th, 2025, and attracted a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Release, Zee 5, Bengal, Drama Online
