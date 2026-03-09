A new smartphone, believed to be the purported Vivo X300 Max, was recently spotted at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026). While the company had not revealed any plans for a new model at the time, an executive has now confirmed that the phone will be launched in China as the Vivo X300s. Additionally, the executive has revealed various details about the upcoming phone, including its display features, camera configuration, speaker setup, and the haptic motor. In the past, reports have suggested that the Vivo X300 Max, now confirmed to arrive as Vivo X300s, will be unveiled in March. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset, too. It is set to succeed last year's Vivo X200s, which packs a 6,200mAh battery.

Vivo X300s Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has confirmed that the rumoured Vivo X300 Max will be launched in China as the Vivo X300s. On top of this, the executive has also revealed that the upcoming phone will be equipped with a 6.78-inch display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, featuring BOE Q10 Plus luminescent material and support for “Circular Polarised Light 2.0” for enhanced eye-protection.

The Vivo X300s is confirmed to carry a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel camera on the back. The phone will also launch with a “1511 War Drum Master” symmetrical dual speaker setup. The company executive claims that this will help the phone to offer enhanced sound during gaming by 120 percent. Moreover, it will be equipped with a custom 751440 “ultra-sensory vibration motor” (translated from Chinese), which uses “special alloy material” to provide 2.2x greater bandwidth than the 9595 haptic motor.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo X300s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset, coupled with a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to carry a dual rear camera setup, along with a “mid-range” periscope telephoto shooter. The phone might also feature a 1.5K OLED display and a circular rear camera module. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the upcoming handset later this month. However, the exact launch date remains under wraps.

The Vivo X300s will succeed the Vivo X200s, which was launched in China in April 2025 at a starting price of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, it sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1.260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip powers the handset.