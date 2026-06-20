Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Out on OTT: Where to Stream This Romantic Comedy Drama Online

Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romance comedy drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the film is highly chaotic and explores the mismatched marriage of a small-town wrestler boy and an extroverted Delhi girl. As the duo navigates their differences, the film then delves into the themes of cultural differences, clashing ideologies, and post-wedding chaos. The film is packed with entertainment and is a light-hearted drama for families.

When and Where to Watch Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The plot of the film centres around Sunny (Played by Avinash Tiwary), a school dropout and a small-town wrestler from Rishikesh, and Ginny (Played by Medha Shankr), an extrovert from Delhi. As their families set them up in an arranged marriage, the duo fall for each other and end up getting married. However, that's when the real chaos begins - The post-wedding does not turn out as they expected due to their challenging lifestyles. From cultural differences to Ginny's adjustment issues, the film explores Sunny's efforts to win his love back.

Cast and Crew of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal, this film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. Other prominent cast includes Govin Namdeo, Lillete Dubey, Nayani Dixit, and others. The background score of the film has been delivered by Usman Khan, while Bunty Nagi is the editor.

Reception of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

This film was theatrically released on April 24th, 2026, where it didn't do a decent job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 4.4/10.