Samsung is preparing a major expansion of its foldable smartphone portfolio with plans for a new Galaxy Wide Fold handset. According to new reports, the company is targeting a much larger initial production volume than in previous years, signalling a shift in how it approaches experimental foldable designs. The move suggests growing confidence in wider-screen foldable phones and their market potential. It also points to Samsung positioning the upcoming model as a mainstream addition rather than a limited-run concept device.

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Tipped for Large-Scale Launch to Rival Apple Fold

Samsung is planning an initial production run of around 1 million units for its upcoming foldable smartphone tentatively called the Wide Fold, according to a report by Korean outlet ETNews. The company has reportedly shared this production plan with key component suppliers. This is said to be the largest initial production volume among Samsung's special foldable models released over the past three years, suggesting growing confidence in the form factor.

The report states that Samsung's decision to produce 1 million units reflects a strategic shift. In recent years, the company released special foldable models in smaller quantities and at later dates to avoid cannibalising sales of its main Galaxy Z lineup. For comparison, Samsung reportedly shipped around 500,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold SE, which focused on thinness, in 2024. Meanwhile, it shipped roughly 30,000 units of the Galaxy Z TriFold in 2025.

By contrast, the Galaxy Wide Fold is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Samsung's Galaxy Z series Unpacked event in the third quarter, marking a change in launch strategy.

Samsung's annual foldable smartphone shipments are typically said to be in the mid-five-million range, with shipments reportedly crossing six million units last year due to strong Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales. With the Galaxy Wide Fold added to the lineup, foldable shipments are expected to increase further this year.

An industry source cited in the latest report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold is not significantly more complex to manufacture than last year's TriFold and added that Samsung could scale up production depending on market response.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, Samsung's purported plan of an initial run of 1 million Galaxy Wide Fold units is to directly compete with Apple's first foldable iPhone. An older report out of South Korean also made similar claims about the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold will reportedly feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a wider unfolded layout and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The cover display is said to measure 5.4 inches. The phone is expected to use a book-style folding mechanism that opens left to right along a vertical hinge, similar to the current Galaxy Z Fold series. This design differs from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is reported to retain a taller unfolded aspect ratio of 18:20, continuing Samsung's existing Fold design direction.