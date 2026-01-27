Hashtag Star is a Punjabi drama film about the glamorous yet perilous life of social media fame. Directed by Manshendra Singh Kailey and written by him, with a story that is contemporary in today's era of influencers. It follows a female influencer whose perfect image on social media starts to unravel when her past mistakes catch up with her. What perhaps initially looks like a gossipy portrait of one woman's journey to celebrity and brand is actually more deeply an existential battle for dignity, truthworthiness, and self-acceptance, as well as an inquiry into the fragility of reputation in an unforgiving digital age.

When and Where to Watch Hashtag Star

Hashtag Star (2026) movie is available to stream online on the Chaupal App. The film was released in early 2026 and is accessible online on OTT streaming media on the Chaupal App.

Trailer and Plot of Hashtag Star

The teaser of Hashtag Star was released on January 22, 2026, and it gives a good idea about the emotional content of the film. The movie centers on a world-famous influencer whose secret past comes back to haunt relationships, reputation, and identity in the platform age as admiration becomes villainy while testing commitment and consequences.

Cast and Crew of Hashtag Star

Hashtag Star cast Garima Shevi, Suraj Kumar, Tarun Rishi, Dimple Sharma, Ajay Bhargava, Krishan Rathee. Directed by Manshendra Singh Kailey, Produced by Mukesh Kumar Gulbahar Saini, Rishi Sharma.

Reception of Hashtag Star

As Hashtag Star is a recent 2026 release, there are no IMDb ratings. Hashtag Star is already attracting attention for its timely subject matter even before it's made available to the full audience rollout.