Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More

Poster says, Dust Bunny is from the monstrous mind of Bryan Fuller. There is an eight years old girl who seeks help from her scheming neighbour in slaying the monster hidden underneath her bed. She thinks that monster has had her whole family eaten. Dust Bunny is an American fantasy movie. It is the directorial debut of Bruan Fuller. This mysterious monstrous movie gives spooky and thriller vibes. It was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. She gets to know many things eventually as the story unwraps. Let's know about its cast and crew, plot and trailer and where you can see it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Dust Bunny online on various platforms, Prime Video India, Youtube India, Apple TV and Google TV on rent.

Trailer and Plot

Dust Bunny is a story of a small girl child who thinks her family has been eaten by a monster who lies beneath her bed. She sees her neighbour resident 5B in Chinatown fighting with a dragon. She feels that he has that strength to do so. However, he tries to help and protect her. Eventually, in the story she comes to know that her parents fostered her. She realises that she is able to control that monster herself. However, she forms a good bond with 5B and what comes in the end is quite unexpected!

Cast and Crew

Dust Bunny has been written, produced, and directed by Bryan Fuller. Mads Mikkelsen is playing resident 5B, hitman, Sophie Sloan as Aurora, Sigourney Weaver as Laverne, and others are there in the movie.

Reception

Dust Bunny has 6.6 on IMDb rating and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is different from other stories and opens one after the other many events which binds the audience.