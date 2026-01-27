Technology News
The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Conjuring: Final Rites is finally landing on the digital screens with its scariest sequences. The film will release on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2026 16:10 IST
The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Conjuring: Last Rites will come on the February 13th, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

  • The Conjuring: Last Rites is an American Horror film
  • It has been directed by Michael Chaves
  • Streaming begins on Feb 13th, 2026, only on JioHotstar
One of the most anticipated American horror films is finally arriving to thrill your digital screens with a nerve-wrenching experience, as The Conjuring: Last Rites now has a release date. Directed by Michael Chaves, this film follows a couple who embark on an investigation of the 1986 haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, where they are confronted by a four-demon entity that is linked to an antique mirror. However, what unfolds next directly takes the couple to their past.

When and Where to Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites

The film will make its digital debut on the February 13, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites

This final chapter of Conjuring centres around the Warren family, where Lorraine (Played by Vera Farmiga) takes on the investigation from the past, where she researches the haunting antique mirror at a shop. That's when she experiences a haunting vision involving a demonic entity triggering her premature daughter. Twenty Two Years Later, in the year 1986, the Smurl family, along with their four daughters and a dog, are troubled by the demon. However, their life turns upside down when the demonic entity is revealed from Lorraine's past, who comes from the antique mirror. Now, the demons target their daughter. The family is then confronted by eerie experiences, possessions, and chilling sequences, while they try to destroy the demon.

Cast and Crew of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Written by Ian Goldenberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the film stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, and more in prominent roles. The film's music composition has been delivered by Benjamin Wallfisch, while Eli Born is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The film was theatrically released on September 5th, 2025, where it opened with a decent collection at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 6.2/10.

 

Further reading: The Conjuring: Final Rites, jiohotsar, IMDb
The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

  1. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  6. Nothing's First Flagship Store in India Will Open on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India Leaks Ahead of Launch
  8. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  9. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
  10. Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims
