One of the most anticipated American horror films is finally arriving to thrill your digital screens with a nerve-wrenching experience, as The Conjuring: Last Rites now has a release date. Directed by Michael Chaves, this film follows a couple who embark on an investigation of the 1986 haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, where they are confronted by a four-demon entity that is linked to an antique mirror. However, what unfolds next directly takes the couple to their past.

When and Where to Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites

The film will make its digital debut on the February 13, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Conjuring: Last Rites

This final chapter of Conjuring centres around the Warren family, where Lorraine (Played by Vera Farmiga) takes on the investigation from the past, where she researches the haunting antique mirror at a shop. That's when she experiences a haunting vision involving a demonic entity triggering her premature daughter. Twenty Two Years Later, in the year 1986, the Smurl family, along with their four daughters and a dog, are troubled by the demon. However, their life turns upside down when the demonic entity is revealed from Lorraine's past, who comes from the antique mirror. Now, the demons target their daughter. The family is then confronted by eerie experiences, possessions, and chilling sequences, while they try to destroy the demon.

Cast and Crew of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Written by Ian Goldenberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the film stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, and more in prominent roles. The film's music composition has been delivered by Benjamin Wallfisch, while Eli Born is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The film was theatrically released on September 5th, 2025, where it opened with a decent collection at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 6.2/10.