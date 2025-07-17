Technology News
Google Brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode in Search, Available to Paid Subscribers

Google is also adding an agentic feature to AI Mode, which will allow it to call businesses for pricing and availability.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 14:55 IST
Google Brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode in Search, Available to Paid Subscribers

Photo Credit: Google

Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search is available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers

Highlights
  • AI Mode’s agentic capability is only available in the US
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro will let AI Mode better answer math and coding queries
  • Deep Search runs hundreds of searches to prepare a report about the query
Google announced new features for its AI Mode tool in Search on Wednesday. Two new upgrades for the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven search experience are now available to the paid subscribers, while one new feature is available to select users. The upgrades include access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, and a new Deep Search mode for complex queries. On the other hand, the Mountain View-based tech giant is adding a new AI agent to the tool that can call businesses for pricing and availability information.

AI Mode in Search Gets New Capabilities

In a blog post, the tech giant announced three new features for AI Mode in Search. The first couple of features — Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search — are only available to the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US, who have opted into the AI Mode experiment in Search Labs. On the other hand, the calling AI agent is available to all AI Mode users in the US.

With Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI Mode users can ask questions about mathematics, reasoning, and coding directly in Search, something the platform could not do previously. The large language model (LLM) can now handle all these queries and share relevant links to help users learn more about the topic. Notably, to use Gemini 2.5 Pro, users will have to tap on the dropdown menu next to AI Mode. By default, the standard model will be selected, which is designed to provide faster but more general responses.

The Deep Search mode is built on Gemini's Deep Research and powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. It is aimed at helping users with queries that are nuanced or require a wider search to find relevant information. For instance, users can ask, “I'm planning to buy a house in New Delhi's Saket. What are the nearby schools, marketplaces, and closest metro station and their commute distance on foot?” and the AI will create a comprehensive report on the same.

Google says Deep Search is useful when users have a query about their job, hobbies, or studies. It can also be used when users need assistance with financial analysis or a trip itinerary with specific requirements.

Finally, the tech giant is also introducing agentic capability in AI Mode. This particular feature can be used to call businesses to learn about their pricing and availability. When users search for queries about specific businesses around them, AI Mode will show a new “Have AI check pricing” option. After tapping on it, the interface will ask a couple of questions to narrow the query, and then begin calling the establishments.

After it has learned the pricing and availability of the businesses, it can send the report via email or SMS. Google says the feature is aimed at saving users' time and creating new opportunities for businesses.

Further reading: AI Mode, Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agent
Google Brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode in Search, Available to Paid Subscribers
