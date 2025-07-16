Technology News
English Edition

Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama

Witness the exciting tale of four ex-gangsters and a bank employee, who collectively plan a heist to recover their lost money.

Updated: 16 July 2025 13:27 IST
Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Chennai City Gangsters is a Tamil comedy movie
  • The movie follows a heist with monetary motives by a group
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

Written and directed by Arun Keshav and Vikram Rajeshwar, Chennai City Gangsters is a Tamil-language comedy movie. The movie has finally landed on the digital screens. Chennai City Gangsters revolves around a heist that involves a bank employee teaming up with four ex-gangsters to recover their lost funds. The sequences are filled with ultimate comedy and humour. Likewise, the plot takes a turn when two strangers are introduced while they interrupt the heist. The movie will keep the audience stuck to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Chennai City Gangsters

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Tamil language only. The viewers will need a subscription to watch this Tamil comedy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters follows a bank robbery that is commenced by a bank employee and four ex-gangsters. The motive behind the heist remains money. Each robber has their reasons for the robbery. However, as the robbery begins, the movie introduces two strangers who turn their narrative completely. Now, the stakes are higher. Will they succeed in their mission? The movie will bring not only comic sequences, but also provide a narrative with strong flashbacks.

Cast and Crew of Chennai City Gangsters

The movie is a multi-starrer that stars prominent names like Anandraj, Shihan Hussaini, Illavarasu, Redin Kingsley, Livingston, Vaibhav Raddy, Sunil Reddy, Motta Rajendran, and more. Chennai City Gangsters has been written and directed by Arun Keshav and Vikram Rajeshwar, while the producer is Bobby Balachandran. The music composition has been delivered by D. Imman, whereas the face behind cinematography is Tijo Tomy. The editor of the movie is Suresh A. Prasad.

Reception of Chennai City Gangsters

The movie recently hit the theatres on June 20th, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.8/10

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Tamil, Comedy, Drama, PrimeVideo, Movie
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
iPhone 17 Lineup to Launch in the Second Week of September: Report

Related Stories

Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »