Written and directed by Arun Keshav and Vikram Rajeshwar, Chennai City Gangsters is a Tamil-language comedy movie. The movie has finally landed on the digital screens. Chennai City Gangsters revolves around a heist that involves a bank employee teaming up with four ex-gangsters to recover their lost funds. The sequences are filled with ultimate comedy and humour. Likewise, the plot takes a turn when two strangers are introduced while they interrupt the heist. The movie will keep the audience stuck to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Chennai City Gangsters

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Tamil language only. The viewers will need a subscription to watch this Tamil comedy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters follows a bank robbery that is commenced by a bank employee and four ex-gangsters. The motive behind the heist remains money. Each robber has their reasons for the robbery. However, as the robbery begins, the movie introduces two strangers who turn their narrative completely. Now, the stakes are higher. Will they succeed in their mission? The movie will bring not only comic sequences, but also provide a narrative with strong flashbacks.

Cast and Crew of Chennai City Gangsters

The movie is a multi-starrer that stars prominent names like Anandraj, Shihan Hussaini, Illavarasu, Redin Kingsley, Livingston, Vaibhav Raddy, Sunil Reddy, Motta Rajendran, and more. Chennai City Gangsters has been written and directed by Arun Keshav and Vikram Rajeshwar, while the producer is Bobby Balachandran. The music composition has been delivered by D. Imman, whereas the face behind cinematography is Tijo Tomy. The editor of the movie is Suresh A. Prasad.

Reception of Chennai City Gangsters

The movie recently hit the theatres on June 20th, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.8/10