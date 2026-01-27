Technology News
English Edition

HMD Watch X1 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, IP68 Rating Launched, HMD Watch P1 Tags Along

HMD Watch P1 sports a 1.83-inch HD display, which is larger than the 1.43-inch screen on the HMD Watch X1 model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 13:45 IST
HMD Watch X1 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, IP68 Rating Launched, HMD Watch P1 Tags Along

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Watch X1 is claimed to deliver up to five days of battery life with AOD disabled

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HMD Watch P1 offers IP67 rating
  • Both models are compatible with HMD Watch app
  • HMD Watch X1 and Watch P1 supports Bluetooth calling
Advertisement

HMD Global has entered the wearable segment with the launch of its first smartwatches, the HMD Watch X1 and HMD Watch P1. The Watch X1 features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display and promises up to five days of battery life on a single charge. The HMD Watch P1, on the other hand, features a rectangular dial with a larger 1.83-inch LCD screen and is claimed to offer up to four days of battery backup. The Watch X1 has an IP68 rating for water resistance, but the Watch P1 offers a slightly lower IP67 rating. Both models offer more than 700 activity modes, remote health tracking, and ICE call assistance. They also support Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the watch without needing their smartphone.

HMD Watch X1, HMD Watch P1 Availability

HMD Global has yet to announce details about the pricing and availability of the HMD Watch X1 and Watch P1. The Watch X1 is released in Gray Green, Black, Gray Metallic, and Silver Leather colour choices, while the HMD Watch P1 is available in Black and Silver.

HMD Watch X1 Specifications

The HMD Watch X1 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness. The circular display has Always-On Display support. It has an IP68 rating, and users can pair it with a smartphone over Bluetooth, using the HMD Watch app. It offers Bluetooth calling when connected to a handset, letting users make and receive calls without taking out their phone.

hmd watch x1 HMD Watch X1

HMD Watch X1
Photo Credit: HMD

 

For health and fitness tracking, the HMD Watch X1 includes accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor. It tracks steps, calories, sleep, stress, menstrual cycles, and offers breathing exercises. There are up to 20 customisable activity slots on the watch, selectable from over 700 in the app. Additional features include ICE call, notification alerts, sedentary and water drinking reminders, weather forecast, camera and music control, and wake gestures.

Powered by a lithium-polymer battery, the HMD Watch X1 offers up to five days of battery life with AOD disabled. The smartwatch can be charged via a magnetic charger. The smartwatch measures 46.5x46.5x11mm, and it has a 22mm strap. It weighs around 65.5g.

HMD Watch P1 Specifications

HMD Watch P1 sports a 1.83-inch HD display with a 240x284 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness. It has an IP67 rating and supports phone calls via a connected smartphone. Sensor options are similar to those of Watch X1. It also supports comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, steps, calories, sleep, stress, and SpO2 monitoring. It is also compatible with the HMD Watch app.

hmd watch p1 HMD Watch X1

HMD Watch X1
Photo Credit: HMD

 

The HMD Watch P1 supports sports modes with up to 15 customisable activities on the watch, selectable from over 700 activity modes available on the app. Additional functions include notification alerts, alarms with vibration, timer, stopwatch, menstrual cycle tracking, and sedentary reminders.

It uses a lithium-polymer battery that is claimed to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge. The wearable comes with a magnetic charger. It measures 45.5x 37.9x11.2mm, weighs 40g, and comes with a 22mm strap

HMD Watch X1

HMD Watch X1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Gray Green, Black, Gray Metallic, and Silver Leather
Display Size 36mm
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
HMD Watch P1

HMD Watch P1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: HMD Watch X1, HMD Watch X1 Specifications, HMD, HMD Watch P1, HMD Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Spotted on Samsung Members App, Various Certification Sites: Report
Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
HMD Watch X1 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, IP68 Rating Launched, HMD Watch P1 Tags Along
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »