HMD Global has entered the wearable segment with the launch of its first smartwatches, the HMD Watch X1 and HMD Watch P1. The Watch X1 features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display and promises up to five days of battery life on a single charge. The HMD Watch P1, on the other hand, features a rectangular dial with a larger 1.83-inch LCD screen and is claimed to offer up to four days of battery backup. The Watch X1 has an IP68 rating for water resistance, but the Watch P1 offers a slightly lower IP67 rating. Both models offer more than 700 activity modes, remote health tracking, and ICE call assistance. They also support Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the watch without needing their smartphone.

HMD Watch X1, HMD Watch P1 Availability

HMD Global has yet to announce details about the pricing and availability of the HMD Watch X1 and Watch P1. The Watch X1 is released in Gray Green, Black, Gray Metallic, and Silver Leather colour choices, while the HMD Watch P1 is available in Black and Silver.

HMD Watch X1 Specifications

The HMD Watch X1 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness. The circular display has Always-On Display support. It has an IP68 rating, and users can pair it with a smartphone over Bluetooth, using the HMD Watch app. It offers Bluetooth calling when connected to a handset, letting users make and receive calls without taking out their phone.

HMD Watch X1

Photo Credit: HMD

For health and fitness tracking, the HMD Watch X1 includes accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor. It tracks steps, calories, sleep, stress, menstrual cycles, and offers breathing exercises. There are up to 20 customisable activity slots on the watch, selectable from over 700 in the app. Additional features include ICE call, notification alerts, sedentary and water drinking reminders, weather forecast, camera and music control, and wake gestures.

Powered by a lithium-polymer battery, the HMD Watch X1 offers up to five days of battery life with AOD disabled. The smartwatch can be charged via a magnetic charger. The smartwatch measures 46.5x46.5x11mm, and it has a 22mm strap. It weighs around 65.5g.

HMD Watch P1 Specifications

HMD Watch P1 sports a 1.83-inch HD display with a 240x284 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness. It has an IP67 rating and supports phone calls via a connected smartphone. Sensor options are similar to those of Watch X1. It also supports comprehensive health tracking, including heart rate, steps, calories, sleep, stress, and SpO2 monitoring. It is also compatible with the HMD Watch app.

HMD Watch X1

Photo Credit: HMD

The HMD Watch P1 supports sports modes with up to 15 customisable activities on the watch, selectable from over 700 activity modes available on the app. Additional functions include notification alerts, alarms with vibration, timer, stopwatch, menstrual cycle tracking, and sedentary reminders.

It uses a lithium-polymer battery that is claimed to deliver up to four days of usage on a single charge. The wearable comes with a magnetic charger. It measures 45.5x 37.9x11.2mm, weighs 40g, and comes with a 22mm strap